Recording Artists

Drake Withdraws Legal Petition Against UMG & Spotify

‘Why I Oughta’ Drama Dismissal: Drake Withdraws Legal Action Accusing UMG & Spotify Of Bot-Boosting Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’

Published on January 15, 2025

Drake is moving past some of his 6 God grievances.

In a shocking move, Complain Papi has filed to withdraw his New York legal petition against his record label Universal Music Group and Spotify after accusing them of bot-boosting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Drake vs. Kendrick

Variety reports that on Tuesday, Drizzy filed an intent to withdraw in the state of New York under his Frozen Moments LLC. The outlet reports that Frozen Moments LLC is withdrawing the petition with “no financial cost to any of the parties involved” without an object from Spotify. However, UMG “reserved its position on the matter.” Terms of the agreement remain under wraps.

Despite the fierce nature of the initial filings and rumors of “fighting for all artists,” this situation was resolved rather quickly.

As previously reported, the legal filing alleged that Spotify used an illegal “pay-to-play” scheme to promote “Not Like Us” over the radio airwaves. Furthermore, it alleged that UMG paid for those actions and deployed bots to help the record succeed, assisting in his defeat.

It’s worth noting, however, that Drake’s petition in Texas against UMG and iHeartRadio, knowingly releasing a song that defamed him, remains active. The Texas petition issued is slated to be discussed on Jan. 28, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that filing also gets the axe.

If the accusations were deemed accurate, they would violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and you do not need a legal background to understand how that changes the perspective of the petition entirely.

All eyes are on Jan. 28, when we will see how Drake proceeds with the Texas petition.

Read the entire New York withdrawal motion by clicking here.

