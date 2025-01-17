Protect Ya Neck! Method Man Denies Arrest After Rumored Crunch Fitness Fade With Daughter’s Ex Sends Social Media To Shaolin Shambles

Method Man ain’t nothin’ to f**k wit! #FreeMethodMan is trending amid rumors the rapper was arrested for Clifford Clobbering his daughter’s ex at the gym, but he’s denying doing any Wu-Tang Tussling.

Of course, fans didn’t hesitate to defend a star as beloved as Meth. The notorious former chronic smoker has a reputation for being chill, so it was hard to imagine what would’ve sparked a Staten Island squabble when the allegations first made headlines.

Many assumed anyone who made Method Man throw “How High” haymakers must’ve had it coming. And that seemed increasingly plausible after the revelation that the alleged victim once dated the Starz star’s daughter. However, TMZ reports he denies all allegations of an assault or arrest. So, how did this story take over the internet in the first place?

On Thursday, the NY Post reported that a man complained to the cops that the 53-year-old “Bring The Pain” pummeled him in the face seven times “with a closed fist.” Patrick Sokoya cited a decade-old dating history with the Wu-Tang titan’s daughter for the beef and alleged beatdown.

Sokoya claimed he went to the gym for a workout and got worked over when they crossed paths again last week. The 28-year-old alleged Method Man left him dizzy and in pain from the Staten Island squabble, but he declined medical attention. Despite false reports of an arrest, NYPD never detained the Power: Book II actor.

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” a rep for Method Man said, refuting the claims.

Welp, it seems like there’s nothing to see here, but that didn’t stop the internet from running wild with reactions. Check out the comedic comments about Method Man’s rumored “Tical” fisticuffs after the flip.