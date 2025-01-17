Celebrity

Method Man Reacts To Rumored Arrest & Assault Of Daughter's Ex

Protect Ya Neck! Method Man Denies Arrest After Rumored Crunch Fitness Fade With Daughter’s Ex Sends Social Media To Shaolin Shambles

Published on January 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Method Man ain’t nothin’ to f**k wit! #FreeMethodMan is trending amid rumors the rapper was arrested for Clifford Clobbering his daughter’s ex at the gym, but he’s denying doing any Wu-Tang Tussling.

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Of course, fans didn’t hesitate to defend a star as beloved as Meth. The notorious former chronic smoker has a reputation for being chill, so it was hard to imagine what would’ve sparked a Staten Island squabble when the allegations first made headlines.

Related Stories

Many assumed anyone who made Method Man throw “How High” haymakers must’ve had it coming. And that seemed increasingly plausible after the revelation that the alleged victim once dated the Starz star’s daughter. However, TMZ reports he denies all allegations of an assault or arrest. So, how did this story take over the internet in the first place?

On Thursday, the NY Post reported that a man complained to the cops that the 53-year-old “Bring The Pain” pummeled him in the face seven times “with a closed fist.” Patrick Sokoya cited a decade-old dating history with the Wu-Tang titan’s daughter for the beef and alleged beatdown.

Sokoya claimed he went to the gym for a workout and got worked over when they crossed paths again last week. The 28-year-old alleged Method Man left him dizzy and in pain from the Staten Island squabble, but he declined medical attention. Despite false reports of an arrest, NYPD never detained the Power: Book II actor.

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” a rep for Method Man said, refuting the claims.

Welp, it seems like there’s nothing to see here, but that didn’t stop the internet from running wild with reactions. Check out the comedic comments about Method Man’s rumored “Tical” fisticuffs after the flip.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Catch Fade Celebrity Gossip Celebrity News Method Man Newsletter Pure Comedy Rumor Control

1 2Next page »

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close