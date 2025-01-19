Not Too Booked For That! Damson Idris Clears The Air On ‘Black Panther’ Rumors, Denies Turning Down Role

Damson Idris is setting the record straight on whether or not he turned down the titular role in the upcoming Black Panther film.

The internet has been in a fury speculating on which actor may be picked to fill the Marvel suit left behind by the late, great Chadwick Boseman and fans were saddened to hear that Idris may have passed on the role. The Snowfall actor took to X to make it known that the rumors were false…kinda.

In response to a tweet saying he would have been “perfect” for the role, he responded sarcastically that he turned down Black Panther, the iconic role of 007, a co-lead film with Daniel Day-Lewis and a biopic on Eddie Murphy.

“Yes sir. I turned down 007, a co-lead film with Daniel Day-Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic too,” tweeted Damson confusing some people who thought he was serious.

Idris’ name is tossed in the ring for a lot of dream castings. However, he doesn’t seem to have much-confirmed work on the horizon besides the upcoming F1 film starring opposite Academy Award winners Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

Snowfall fans have been anxiously waiting to see which leading role may be his next but it doesn’t seem to be Ryan Coogler’s beloved superhero…for now.

For those invested in the future of Black Panther, other names on the wishlist to possibly replace Boseman, include Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega. Acting legend Denzel Washington has also spilled the beans on his involvement in the third installment of the series though there’s been no word on what role he’ll play.

Though Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege has confirmed the next Black Panther film will make its way to theaters, the future of the franchise remains a mystery. There have also been rumors that the new actor playing the role will be revealed in a movie before the third Black Panther film is complete. That is sure to send the fans into an uproar. Either way, we’ll be seated.