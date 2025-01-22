Flo Apologizes For #LHHMIA Colorist Comments
#LHHMIA: Flo Apologizes After Crass Colorism Clash With Amara La Negra, Erica Mena Offers Opinion On ‘Selective Outrage’
A debate over colorism ignited on social media on Jan. 20 following a heated confrontation between Love & Hip-Hop: Miami stars Amara La Negra and Florence “Flo” El Luche on Monday’s episode. The viral clip quickly garnered reactions from fans, as well as Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta alum Erica Mena, who was dismissed from the VH1 reality series in 2023 after making colorist comments toward her former castmate Spice.
The drama unfolded during Shay’s product launch event when Amara and Flo came face-to-face and nearly came to blows. Amara took aim at Flo for promoting and selling a brightening serum through her brand, Siret Cosmetics, sparking the intense exchange.
“You should really stop telling Black women to stop loving themselves. You stopped loving yourself – selling bleaching cream,” Amara shouted as the group were sitting down for dinner.
The comment triggered an angry response from Flo. The Haitian singer and beauty brand owner fired back, claiming that Amara’s baby father had made an inappropriate remark about her skin color, referring to her as “a Black a** b*****.”
Ignoring the negativity, Amara questioned why Flo would attend Shay’s product launch, an event meant to celebrate Black women and promote “positivity,” while using her platform to sell brightening serum, encouraging women to lighten their skin and be “yellow and funky” like her.
Brushing off the hate, the Haitian 36-year-old star fired back:
“You mad cause I’m light skinned…That’s how Black bitches hate on light skinned girls.”
Flo’s comment sparked a strong reaction from Black women across social media, with many calling out the Siret Cosmetics founder for colorism. Critics pointed out that her remark highlighted the ongoing presence of colorism within the Black community, an issue deeply rooted in history. Colorism refers to discrimination or prejudice based on skin tone, where individuals with lighter skin often receive preferential treatment, while those with darker skin face bias, stereotyping, and social disadvantage.
A well-known example of this is the brown paper bag test, a practice used in the early-to-mid 20th century in the U.S. In some Black communities, lighter-skinned individuals who matched or were lighter than a brown paper bag were given access to privileges and social spaces, while darker-skinned people were excluded.
This legacy of colorism continues to impact Black communities today, as one user noted in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk on Jan. 21 after the outlet shared a clip of the intense argument on Instagram.
“AMARA ATE THAT! A lot of people that are lighter have this mindset and it’s embarrassing,” the user added.
Other people slammed Flo for commenting on Amara’s looks.
“Say what you want, but Amara is beautiful, skin flawless,” one person commented.
A third user added:
“No shade but Amara is literally one of the most beautiful women in the world. It’s completely crazy to think that she would be hating on someone because they are ‘light skinned’.”
Several social media goers called for Flo to be “fired” from Love & Hip-Hop for her colorist remark, just as Erica Mena was canned from the franchise in 2023 for calling Spice a “blue monkey.”
“If Erica got fired, so should she…,” one fan of the show penned.
Flo Apologized On Instagram
Flo must have had a change of heart about her comments because she took to social media on Jan. 21 to apologize for the seemingly colorist clapback aimed at Amara.
“I want to take this opportunity to address the recent scene that aired and the conversations it has sparked,” she wrote. “I take full accountability for the words that I said during that moment, and I deeply regret how they may have come across. I never intended to hurt or diminish anyone, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt offended or disrespected by my words.”
She also rejected the colorism allegations, insisting that her brightening serum was not a bleaching cream.
“As a proud Black woman with deep ties to my Haitian heritage, I stand firmly against colorism. The product I sell is not a bleaching cream; it’s designed to even skin tone and support healthy, glowing skin. I celebrate Black beauty in all its forms and am committed to empowering women of every shade.”
In related news, Erica Mena who was fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for a colorism controversy, is speaking out and she thinks there’s selective outrage afoot.
Love & Hip Hop Star Chyng Diamond & Erica Mena Weighed In
Amara has yet to address the controversy, but several Love & Hip-Hop franchise members have weighed in on the colorism debate. In a recent interview, Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Chyng Diamond defended Flo, arguing that calling Amara “black” in a negative way was a natural response to Amara’s initial “yellow and funky” insult. Chyng didn’t believe Flo was being colorist and felt as though the Haitian star was only trying to defend herself.
“Amara went with the color… If somebody calls you yellow and funky, I feel like the opposite would be Black and dirty,” Diamond said.
Meanwhile, Erica Mena took to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk to blast VH1, calling the network “full of sh*t” for not firing Flo as it did her for calling Spice a “blue monkey.” She also accused the network and fans of “selective outrage.”
“I went to hell when it came to my child based on the individual looks, not skin color. As any mother would have in my position,” the former reality TV star penned on Tuesday.
“I was filming for months and months after it happened UNTIL the world was Selectively outraged. I was only fired so the network can save face. But yet this is okay and she probably is still filming now. Won’t have her job taken from her. This is Exactly why humans can NEVER ‘cancel’ ME. The man upstairs knows what’s what,” she added.
What do you think about this colorism controversy between Amara La Negra and Flo? Thoughts?
