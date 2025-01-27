Athletes

Netflix Releases The Trailer For 'Court Of Gold'

Netflix Drops ‘Court Of Gold’ Trailer Detailing The 2024 Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball Battle For Gold

Published on January 27, 2025

The 2024 Paris Olympics is coming to Netflix in a behind-the-scenes series, Court Of Gold, focused on the Men’s Basketball competition.

Last summer our often divided nation came together to cheer for Team USA in the Olympics. This year’s Olympics featured viral moments across several competitions, including breakdancing and gymnastics. However, one sport always seems to bring a different energy from every country involved.

Men’s basketball has always been one of the most watched Olympic competitions, and this year was no different. Unfortunately for other countries, Team USA’s star-studded lineup, anchored by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, easily snatched the gold medals.

According to a press release, Netflix tagged along in Paris to capture all the behind-the-scenes action and has it ready to deliver to viewers. Court Of Gold will be a first-of-its-kind series giving an unfiltered look at Team USA, France, Serbia, and Canada as they collide on the court.

The series is executive produced by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, with Jake Rogan directing.

International basketball is quickly catching up to the United States’ previous untouched dominance, which has made the men’s basketball competition a bloodbath.

Court of Gold will make its debut on Netflix on February 18.

You can watch the first trailer for “Court Of Gold” below.

