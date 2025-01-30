Kendrick Lamar Reveals Super Bowl LIX Capsule Collection
Almost Time: Kendrick Lamar Commemorates Upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show With Capsule Collection
Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar released a capsule collection,giving fans a chance to own a piece of the iconic halftime show.
Super Bowl LIX is quickly approaching and shaping up to be one of the best NFL productions in a long time as Jalen Hurts and The Philadelphia Eagles return to the big stage to face Patrick Mahomes and The Chiefs. The NFL truly couldn’t have picked a better storyline.
And for hip-hop heads, the musical portion of the Super Bowl might be bigger than the main event as Kendrick will take a victory lap during halftime.
According to Vogue, Kendrick is teaming up with Willy Chavarria to help fans commemorate the iconic moment with a capsule collection now available on Fanatics.
The capsule collection consists of T-shirts, shorts, and hoodies featuring lyrics from the hit track “tv off” from GNX.
Last week, Kendrick announced former TDE label mate SZA would be a special guest performer during the Apple Music Halftime show.
We’re in for a treat from both artists just ahead of their joint Grand National Tour that kicks off months after Super Bowl LIX.
See the dates below.
April 19 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
April 23 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
April 26 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
April 29 – Atlanta @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 3 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
May 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 9 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle @ Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas @ Allegiant Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
June 6 – Chicago @ Soldier Field
June 10 – Detroit @ Ford Field
June 12 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Rogers Centre
June 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 18 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium
