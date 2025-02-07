Recording Artists

Burna Boy Kisses Chloe Bailey & Surprises Her With A $70K Gift

Lagos Lovers Locked In: Burna Boy Surprises Chloe Bailey With Matching $70K AP Watches At PDA-Packed Dinner

Published on February 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were coupled up as cameras clocked the African Giant showering her with kisses and a $70,000 gift.

Chloe Bailey x Burna Boy

Source: Theo Wargo/Harry Durrant / Getty

Romance is in the air as two Lagos lovers seemed to celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a PDA-packed night. The stunning stars sparked dating rumors back in December when Burna Boy welcomed Chloe to Lagos for the first time. The pair partied together over several nights and couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the club. If there was any doubt that they’re “Bundle By Bundle” boo’d up, Burna Boy sealed the deal with a kiss in new viral clips of his night out with Chloe.

Chloe Bailey’s Romantic Night Out With Burna Boy

At a romantic dinner, the couple held hands at a table decked out in rose petals and heart-shaped balloons. The amorous energy continued as he surprised the “Have Mercy” singer with a luxurious new watch. According to Hip-Hop Vibe, the jeweler presented her with an Audemars Piguet valued at around $70,000. The “It’s Plenty” performer also got himself the same Swiss timepiece to ensure his lady would match his luxury chic.

“I love it! It’s so nice!” Chloe said after he put it on her wrist. Nothing says “locked in” like his & hers APs! Gifts weren’t the only things the lovebirds exchanged as cameras also caught Burna Boy kissing the blushing baddie.

We love to see it!

The couple’s swoon-worthy night out in Nigera didn’t end there! Vibe reports that they pulled up and popped out in a red Ferarrari. Burna Boy was a perfect gentleman as he walked hand-in-hand with Chloe into popular strip club, Secrets Palace.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chloe gushed about having the best time in Nigeria with Burna Boy. She also broke her silence about the rumored romance during the Breakfast Club interview. The “Boy Bye” beauty still didn’t spill too much tea except that “he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman.”

Burna Boy hasn’t publicly commented on the coupledom conjecture. However, these recent videos, six-figures worth of matching gifts, and the Chloe cheesing from ear to ear seem to say it all.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Burna Boy Celebrity couples Celebrity News Chloe Bailey Coupled Up For Your Viewing Pleasure Newsletter Seen on the Scene Viral video

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close