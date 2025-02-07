Lagos Lovers Locked In: Burna Boy Surprises Chloe Bailey With Matching $70K AP Watches At PDA-Packed Dinner

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were coupled up as cameras clocked the African Giant showering her with kisses and a $70,000 gift.

Romance is in the air as two Lagos lovers seemed to celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a PDA-packed night. The stunning stars sparked dating rumors back in December when Burna Boy welcomed Chloe to Lagos for the first time. The pair partied together over several nights and couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the club. If there was any doubt that they’re “Bundle By Bundle” boo’d up, Burna Boy sealed the deal with a kiss in new viral clips of his night out with Chloe.

Chloe Bailey’s Romantic Night Out With Burna Boy

At a romantic dinner, the couple held hands at a table decked out in rose petals and heart-shaped balloons. The amorous energy continued as he surprised the “Have Mercy” singer with a luxurious new watch. According to Hip-Hop Vibe, the jeweler presented her with an Audemars Piguet valued at around $70,000. The “It’s Plenty” performer also got himself the same Swiss timepiece to ensure his lady would match his luxury chic.

Love Recording Artists? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I love it! It’s so nice!” Chloe said after he put it on her wrist. Nothing says “locked in” like his & hers APs! Gifts weren’t the only things the lovebirds exchanged as cameras also caught Burna Boy kissing the blushing baddie.

We love to see it!

The couple’s swoon-worthy night out in Nigera didn’t end there! Vibe reports that they pulled up and popped out in a red Ferarrari. Burna Boy was a perfect gentleman as he walked hand-in-hand with Chloe into popular strip club, Secrets Palace.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Chloe gushed about having the best time in Nigeria with Burna Boy. She also broke her silence about the rumored romance during the Breakfast Club interview. The “Boy Bye” beauty still didn’t spill too much tea except that “he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman.”

Burna Boy hasn’t publicly commented on the coupledom conjecture. However, these recent videos, six-figures worth of matching gifts, and the Chloe cheesing from ear to ear seem to say it all.