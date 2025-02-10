Stan Wars: Barbz Belittle & Bully Kendrick Perkins Over Nicki Minaj & Beyoncé Comparisons

Kendrick Perkins felt the full power of Nicki Minaj and her relentless Barbz this past week when he mistakenly came for her throne.

When discussing the Golden State Warriors’ move to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, Perkins made a comparison between top women artists that left the Barbz up in arms.

“I was looking for the Warriors. I’m thinking they’re going to go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but they ended up getting a Nicki Minaj,” he said.

Well, it only took a few hours for Nicki‘s fans to learn of the slight and begin dragging the former NBA player into social media hell. By the same evening, Perkins had already issued an apology via Twitter.

“Wish I would’ve known about the Barbz before my Nicki Minaj take… don’t charge it to my heart,” he said. “My apologies, I don’t want no smoke!”

He doubled down on asking for forgiveness from the Barbz during an episode of NBA Today.

“Let me apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz. They been on my ass like pockets. I apologize, I’m a fan. Please forgive me,” he said.

The apology was apparently not enough for Nicki‘s Young Money Cash Money boss, Lil Wayne, who jumped in to give his opinion on the matter.

“The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish,” he said.

Well, it’s nice to see the Young Money family coming together to fight on one another’s behalf, as they were particularly quiet when Drake was being stomped out last year.

Nicki was uncharacteristically silent about the perceived dig at her popularity but maybe she felt like it was already handled.