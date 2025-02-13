Stephen tWitch Boss’ Family Is Seeking Legal Counseling To Address Claims Made In Allison Holker’s Memoir

The family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss is gearing up to “seek legal” counseling into the “misleading” claims about the TV celeb that were revealed in Allison Holker’s memoir, This Far.

Holker, the late DJ and choreographer’s widow, alleged in her book released on Feb. 4 and in a recent interview with PEOPLE, that she found a “cornucopia” of drugs inside Stephen’s closet following his shocking suicide death in December 2022. The former dancer also alleged that she uncovered a diary in which the late TV star claimed an older man sexually assaulted him. After calling the hearsay “hurtful” back in January, Connie Boss Alexander, Stephen’s mother, took to Instagram to address the allegations, again, on Feb.12, reiterating that the claims were “unproven” and harmful.

“We, the Boss family, are completely appalled by the misleading accounts and inconsistencies in Allison’s book,” the statement read. “Due to the unproven statements published in Allison’s memoir, we have decided to seek legal counsel to examine this matter. There are a lot of unanswered questions and we want answers.”

Connie claimed that she and her family had “repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison” following Stephen’s passing, “despite her disrespectful and evasive actions” and argued that This Far was Allison’s attempt at reshaping her son’s story “into a narrative that aligns with her perspective.”

She added:

“These statements, along with her insensitive opinions about mental health, add unnecessary hurt during an already difficult time. Stephen does not deserve this treatment, in life or death…”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Brother, Dre Rose, Also Spoke Out About The Allegations

The open letter was released just one day after Connie and Stephen’s brother, Dre Rose, appeared on CBS Mornings, where they suggested to Gayle King that there might have been issues in Stephen and Allison’s marriage. When discussing Stephen’s alleged struggles with drug addiction, Dre acknowledged there was a possibility his brother had a problem. However, he pointed out that while Allison knew certain things about Stephen, there were also aspects of his life that the Boss family was aware of that she did not know.

Dre, who worked closely with Stephen in the entertainment industry, shared that they often had deep conversations about personal struggles, like imposter syndrome. They would come up with strategies together to address Stephen’s insecurities. Dre added that these kinds of conversations were difficult for Stephen to have with his wife.

“So in my opinion, [from] our conversations that he had with me, he felt silenced. He couldn’t get it out,” he said. “He loved his wife, he loved his kids. He would definitely give them his last. But in any situation in which you can’t have a conversation and get resolve, it becomes one-sided. And I believe, cause you asked about their relationship, I can say that there’s many conversations that there [was] no resolve. But he would always say to me, ‘This is life. The lights are on.’”

When asked about the sexual assault allegation, Dre and Connie said they were shocked by the allegation as they had never heard Stephen speak about the alleged issue.

“That was new,” Dre told King. “It was a shock to me, it was a shock to our father. Because when that comes up it’s like, ‘Well hold on. A male figure.’ So now you have our family looking at each other like, ‘Well, what happened?’ And we didn’t know anything happened of that nature.”

After receiving backlash about her memoir following her interview with PEOPLE last month, Allison took to her Instagram Story to clarify that the book was created with the intention of “helping” people.

“I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late,” she wrote at the time.

When King asked Dre to share his thoughts about Allison’s statement, he said he didn’t see sincerity or “accountability” in her message.

“…And if that is what you want[ed] to convey or share to the public, bringing up someone’s journal entries, that’s not how you expose it. It could have been, ‘Hey this is my experience and I want to let people know what to look for.’ But to use my brother’s name and to make it seem like he had this serious addiction problem and this sexual abuse allegation — that could have been true — but that, I don’t think that’s the reason why my brother isn’t here today,” he added.

When King asked him to clarify his statement, Dre simply responded:

“I think that’s a question for Allison. I think she knows more than us. She knows his last known whereabouts.”

Connie also said there was a better way for Allison to go about telling Stephen’s story without “denigrating” his legacy. She also told King that she truly believed her son did not have a drug issue.

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” the frustrated mother shared. “And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ’cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.”

