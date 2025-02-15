Phaedra Parks Skips ‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion After Dumping Show For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Phaedra Parks has officially exited Married to Medicine ahead of its season 11 reunion.

This news comes as Parks recently announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its highly anticipated 16th season.

Parks’ move back to #RHOA is a significant shift in her reality TV career. You may recall that she was a fan favorite for several seasons before her controversial exit in season nine. At the reunion, it was revealed that Parks was behind the rumors of Kandi Burruss wanting to drug and sexually assault fellow castmates Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton. After a hiatus and a stint on Traitors and Dancing with the Stars, she joined Married to Medicine, where she struggled to connect with the cast.

Though Parks clashed with several cast members, particularly Quad Webb, viewers expected everything to be hashed out during the reunion.

However, according to PEOPLE, sources confirmed she was not at the reunion’s recent taping in New York City. Her exit from the show follows what appears to be her leaving a couples trip after her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his wife, Sherien Almufti, showed up.

Nevertheless, viewers will have to wait and see how the other cast members address Parks’ absence and its impact on the group. With Parks no longer in the mix, the remaining cast members – Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe will likely have more synergy amongst them.

Webb recently spoke with Parade, saying, “She’s still the same old girl. Like, nothing really has changed.”

“I thought that she would be more of a true friend, you know, and it’s just not in her. She’s just true to herself. That’s it,” she added.

Parks marks her official return to #RHOA soon, as the season premieres on March 9.