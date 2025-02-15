Reality TV

Phaedra Parks Exits 'Married to Medicine' And Skips Reunion

Phaedra Parks Skips ‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion After Dumping Show For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Published on February 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Phaedra Parks has officially exited Married to Medicine ahead of its season 11 reunion.

Phaedra Parks from Married To Medicine

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

This news comes as Parks recently announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its highly anticipated 16th season.

Parks’ move back to #RHOA is a significant shift in her reality TV career. You may recall that she was a fan favorite for several seasons before her controversial exit in season nine. At the reunion, it was revealed that Parks was behind the rumors of Kandi Burruss wanting to drug and sexually assault fellow castmates Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton. After a hiatus and a stint on Traitors and Dancing with the Stars, she joined Married to Medicine, where she struggled to connect with the cast.

Though Parks clashed with several cast members, particularly Quad Webb, viewers expected everything to be hashed out during the reunion.

However, according to PEOPLE, sources confirmed she was not at the reunion’s recent taping in New York City. Her exit from the show follows what appears to be her leaving a couples trip after her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his wife, Sherien Almufti, showed up.

Nevertheless, viewers will have to wait and see how the other cast members address Parks’ absence and its impact on the group. With Parks no longer in the mix, the remaining cast members – Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe will likely have more synergy amongst them.

Webb recently spoke with Parade, saying, “She’s still the same old girl. Like, nothing really has changed.”

“I thought that she would be more of a true friend, you know, and it’s just not in her. She’s just true to herself. That’s it,” she added.

Parks marks her official return to #RHOA soon, as the season premieres on March 9.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bravo Celebrity News Married to Medicine Phaedra Parks Quad Webb Reality TV RHOA

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close