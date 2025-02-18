Entertainment

Funniest Tweets From NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

White Men *Can Jump: Funniest Tweets, Memes & Viral Videos From NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

Published on February 18, 2025

NBA All-Star: NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Source: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

 

The stars were out in Oakland for NBA All-Star weekend that brought out Gelo, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Chris Tucker, Kai Cenat, Barry Bonds, Guy Fieri, and many more with Kevin Hart at the center of the shenanigan-filled festivities.

As expected, the star-studded weekend gave us hilarious viral moments including high-flying G-Leaguer Mac McClung winning his THIRD Slam Dunk contest IN A ROW during Black History Month.

Before that, Spurs stars Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama exploited a loophole in the Skills Challenge rules and were disqualified in one of the funniest All-Star weekend blunders ever.

In one of the weekend’s most entertaining events, Rome Flynn led Team Barry Bonds to a 66-55 win over Team Jerry Rice in the Celebrity All-Star Game and was named MVP much to the dismay of Druski.

The Emmy-winning actor lead his team with 22 points ahead of his debut on Season 4 of hit MGM+ series Godfather Of Harlem where he’ll portray iconic gangster Frank Lucas.

Check out the teaser below:

With viewership on the decline, the NBA’s once-celebrated All-Star Game continued its descent into irrelevance.

You may recall Stephen A. Smith going full Stephen A. Smith on First Take after last year’s disastrous All-Star game.

“What transpired last night was an absolute travesty,” he said. “Nearly 400 points scored. No defense, no effort whatsoever. This is the ultimate indictment against NBA stars who show up for All-Star weekend. You play harder in the summer when you’re training.”

Check out the video below:

What was your fave moment from this year’s All-Star weekend? Do you feel like the NBA can save the All-Star game? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the star-studded weekend on the flip.

