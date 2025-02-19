Entertainment

Social Media Reacts To A$AP Rocky's NOT GUILTY Verdict

Here's What Happened When A$AP Rocky Was Found NOT GUILTY In His Felony Assault Trial

Published on February 19, 2025

NOT GUILTY!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COURT-A$AP-ROCKY

Source: Daniel Cole / POOL / AFP

 

Social media is buzzing over A$AP Rocky being found NOT GUILTY of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm in a Los Angeles courtroom.

In celebration of the verdict, Rihanna, who supported her man, her man, her man, throughout the whole trial, ran straight to social media moments after a jury reached their verdict following the nearly four-week trial.

“THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Rocky faced up to 24 years in prison if convicted of the assault stemming from an alleged 2021 altercation with his former friend and collaborator, A$AP Relli.

Upon hearing the verdict, the rapper immediately leaped into his supportive boo’s arms before the juror could finish their statement.

In the clip streamed by AP, the “Diamonds” singer was seen firmly holding onto Rocky before the couple shared a passionate kiss. Following the emotional acquittal, Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, showed the couple some love outside of the courtroom, calling them “seriously the greatest people.”

“I said I love them, and I really do love them,” Tacopina told reporters. “And I got emotional in my summation because I care about them. This is one of the happiest days of my life and I’m happy for them that they’ve earned this and deserve it.”

As expected, the verdict sparked a flurry of reactions ranging from relief to hilarity across the internet.

Interestingly, the internet appeared to turn on once-beloved court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was pretty certain that Rocky would be found guilty.

What was your reaction to Rocky beating the case? Are you invested in Rihanna’s ride-or-die era? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over his not-guilty verdict on the flip.

