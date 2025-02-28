Entertainment

Black Hollywood Icons Shine In Upcoming AppleTV+ Doc

Black Hollywood’s Leading Legends Reflect On Their Battles, Breakthroughs & Brilliance In Star-Studded Doc ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’

Published on February 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 5

Number One On The Call Sheet asset

Source: AppleTV+

 

Brilliance meets legacy in the tremendous trailer for AppleTV+‘s star-studded Documentary Number One On The Call Sheet featuring Black Hollywood‘s leading legends reflecting on breakthrough moments, the joys and challenges of being a Black actor and blueprints for success while showing love to the next generation.

Number One On The Call Sheet asset

Source: AppleTV+

Number One On The Call Sheet celebrates the grit, strength and brilliance of those who came before us, while uplifting the next generation,” said Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett.

“It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends, and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent.”

Check out the trailer below:

 

The 2-part event is co-directed by the legendary Reginald Hudlin (Black Leading Men in Hollywood) and Shola Lynch (Black Leading Women in Hollywood) with both films produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

Number One On The Call Sheet is the honest testimony of successful people who overcame all types of obstacles to make their dreams come true,” said Hudlin.

“It doesn’t matter what business you’re in, learning about their mindset, their grit, their unique definitions of success will be inspirational to every viewer. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Number One On The Call Sheet asset

Source: AppleTV+

 

NAACP Image Award-winning Director Shola Lynch echoed the Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s sentiments in a separate statement.

“It’s an honor to direct this story that captures a singular generation of Black leading actresses. We don’t have this kind of collective testimonial from any period of film history,” she said. “It made me determined to create a vision that is bigger than the sum of the parts to honor and reflect their individual journeys and a collective truth.

I want the audience to experience what it was like to be in the room and in conversation with unvarnished ambition, excellence, and beauty and to feel their awe, joy, frustration, love, and triumph. I have truly been surprised how much their stories transcend celebrity and have meaning for us mere mortals. I can only hope the audience feels the same.”

With over 30 beloved Black actors including Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Nia Long and more making appearances, we can’t wait to see the Doc when it premieres March 28 on AppleTV+.

Number One On The Call Sheet asset

Source: AppleTV+

 

Which stars are you most excited to see in the Doc? Tell us down below and peep some social media buzz over the upcoming film on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345

Related Tags

Angela Bassett AppleTV+ Denzel Washington Halle Berry Idris Elba Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan Newsletter Whoopi Goldberg
More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close