Black Hollywood’s Leading Legends Reflect On Their Battles, Breakthroughs & Brilliance In Star-Studded Doc ‘Number One On The Call Sheet’

Brilliance meets legacy in the tremendous trailer for AppleTV+‘s star-studded Documentary Number One On The Call Sheet featuring Black Hollywood‘s leading legends reflecting on breakthrough moments, the joys and challenges of being a Black actor and blueprints for success while showing love to the next generation.

“Number One On The Call Sheet celebrates the grit, strength and brilliance of those who came before us, while uplifting the next generation,” said Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett. “It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends, and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent.”

Check out the trailer below:

The 2-part event is co-directed by the legendary Reginald Hudlin (Black Leading Men in Hollywood) and Shola Lynch (Black Leading Women in Hollywood) with both films produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

“Number One On The Call Sheet is the honest testimony of successful people who overcame all types of obstacles to make their dreams come true,” said Hudlin. “It doesn’t matter what business you’re in, learning about their mindset, their grit, their unique definitions of success will be inspirational to every viewer. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

NAACP Image Award-winning Director Shola Lynch echoed the Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s sentiments in a separate statement.

“It’s an honor to direct this story that captures a singular generation of Black leading actresses. We don’t have this kind of collective testimonial from any period of film history,” she said. “It made me determined to create a vision that is bigger than the sum of the parts to honor and reflect their individual journeys and a collective truth. I want the audience to experience what it was like to be in the room and in conversation with unvarnished ambition, excellence, and beauty and to feel their awe, joy, frustration, love, and triumph. I have truly been surprised how much their stories transcend celebrity and have meaning for us mere mortals. I can only hope the audience feels the same.”

With over 30 beloved Black actors including Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Nia Long and more making appearances, we can’t wait to see the Doc when it premieres March 28 on AppleTV+.

