Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ Baddies Stun At Houston Rodeo '25

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Baddies Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2025

Published on March 24, 2025

Yesssiree, Bob!

Houston Rodeo Hotties, Pt. 2

Source: IG: @oh.so.gorgeous

We’re back for a second helpin’ of sweet honey buckiin’ baddies who looked mighty FINE in their cutesy cowgirl getups at the world-famous Houston Rodeo.

The buzzy spectacle brought together some of thee prettiest darlins from near and far for the family-friendly extravaganza considered the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

With a plethora of entertainment options, attendees can’t go wrong with traditional rodeo competitions like bull riding, the carnival of all carnivals, and Black Heritage Day which celebrates Black Cowboys and their contributions to Western heritage.

This year, Bun B raised the bar with a star-studded, Crown Royal-powered Birthday Bonanza featuring T.I., Ludacris, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Yolanda Adams, and more

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been an important part of my life forever and it’s like no other place,” he said in a statement ahead of the crowd-rocking performance.

“It’s where you see the best of Houston culture come together and showcase all the unique facets of our community. Performing at the Rodeo is an honor, and I love every aspect of creating that show. I look forward to my on-stage look every year and trust PURPLE will create something that I love.

Being able to bring two brands I respect together to form this unique look and create a collection inspired by those looks, made this Rodeo even more special.”

Meanwhile on the dance floor, everybody was cuttin’ up to 803Fresh’s viral hit “Boots On Da Ground” that inspired the hottest new line dance in a seemingly never-ending wave of new line dances to learn (orrrr not).

The catchy hit continues to be a boot scootin,’ fan-clackin’ HOOT that had all of Niecy Nash‘s closest cowgirls in formation at her rootin’ tootin’ Rodeo Bash in Beverly Hills.

Have you ever attended Houston Rodeo? If so, what was your favorite experience or moment? Tell us down below and enjoy a second helpin’ of sweet honey buckiin’ baddies on the flip.

