Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rick Ross & More Enlisted For ‘Big Meech Welcome Back’ Legacy Concert

Lil Baby is set to headline a massive welcome home concert for BMF Founder Big Meech in Florida alongside a star-studded line-up.

In 2024, BMF Co-Founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr. regained part of his freedom after being released from prison after almost two decades in jail. After nearly twenty years, it’s finally time for a proper welcome home, and AG Entertainment is throwing the first official shindig.

The official Big Meech Welcome Back concert will occur on February 13 in Sunrise, Florida. The show will feature an all-star lineup that includes Lil Baby, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, Boosie, MoneyBag Yo, 21 Savage, Young Scooter, Kodak Black, and more.

Meech was arrested in 2005 and sentenced to 30 years behind bars for his alleged role in a nationwide drug trafficking operation. The story of Meech and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is currently the subject of the hit TV show BMF produced by 50 Cent.

Last year, Meech was released from custody after spending almost 20 years behind bars. Following his release, he was transferred to community confinement at a halfway house overseen by the Bureau of Prisons Residential Reentry office. He will be fully free on January 27, 2026.

You can purchase tickets to Big Meech’s Welcome Back concert by clicking here.