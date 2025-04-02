FreeWendy: Wendy Williams Tearfully Talks To Supporters Rallying For Her Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams‘ fans have taken to the streets to support the #FreeWendy movement, and she’s emotionally thanking them for showing “how they supportin.”



On Tuesday, Williams, 60, was seen being supported by fans during a #FreeWendy rally amid her court-ordered guardianship. Fans of the talk show legend gathered outside the assisted living facility in New York City where she currently resides, demanding an end to her legal constraints.

Source: Michael Tran

PEOPLE reports that she was watching from her window and detailing what it meant to see her fans rallying behind her.

“They have posters and t-shirts,” she told the outlet via phone while waving to the crowd. “I’m standing here and looking out the window because I like things like that. I love nothing better than to stop and pose.”

She went on to express her appreciation for the media’s attention to her situation.

“It’s nice to see regular people, but it’s even more important at this time in my life to see media,” she said. “At this point in life, I can’t trust a lot of people, and I can’t even get into who I can’t trust, but there are people that—oh my gosh, I can’t trust them as far as I can throw them.”

PEOPLE reports that Tuesday’s rally and another in Los Angeles were organized under the #FreeWendy banner, a movement that began in 2022 when Williams was first placed under guardianship. Flyers for the event urged Williams’ “co-hosts and supporters to unite and advocate for our queen in the media landscape.”

The campaign has also sparked an online petition calling for the talk show veteran’s legal freedom and the creation of a GoFundMe.

As previously reported, Wendy was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia in 2023, but she’s adamant that she’s not cognitively impaired. In February, the former Wendy Williams Show star filed paperwork to end the mandated order with her financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In 2022, a Manhattan judge appointed Morrissey after Williams’ former financial advisor raised concerns about her mental well-being. These worries led to allegations of her being “of unsound mind” and prompted Wells Fargo to freeze her bank accounts.

Williams is currently living in a luxury high-rise assisted-living facility in New York, and Morrissey is the only person who currently has unfettered access to her.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Williams remains determined to reclaim her independence and return to the life she once knew.

“Well look, I cry, but I get up and I fight,” she told PEOPLE. “You know what I’m saying? That’s my motto.”