Wendy Williams Denies She’s ‘Incapacitated’ In New Interview, But Says She’s ‘Isolated,’ ‘Punished’ & ‘In Prison’ Under Guardianship

Wendy Williams is a hot topic all on her own as she recently joined several interviews with a lucid mindset, leaving fans wondering if she was ever truly “incapacitated.” According to Williams, she is being purposely isolated.

The Wendy Williams Show host speaks out about her health, mental health, and guardianship for the first time since her eye-opening docuseries Where is Wendy Williams. As previously reported, Williams joined The Breakfast Club radio show to clear up the rumors regarding her health. Now, in a podcast interview with former CNN host Don Lemon, Williams continues to shed light on her “imprisoned” life under a conservatorship.

“My life is ridiculous,” she told Lemon. “I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life… I’m isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window.”

Lemon also asked if she was incapacitated, the 60-year-old replied, “Hell f***ing no.”

You may recall that Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which allegedly rendered her “cognitively impaired” and “permanently incapacitated.” This led to her officially being placed under a conservatorship in May 2022. The court appointed Williams a guardian, Sabrina Massey, who has essentially been her spokesperson.

During the interview, Lemon asked her about her diagnosis. However, Williams reported not wanting to be punished.

“I don’t know how much I can talk without being punished,” she said.

She also reported being severely isolated from her family, as they have little to no access to her.

“[I] won’t be able to see my dad, and I won’t be able to do anything, and I’ll be stuck in this prison I’m in for the rest of my life,” she stated. “I’m not in a good position. My life is screwed up. You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I feel like, you know, they’re trying to control me and everything that I do.”

Williams also told Lemon she was ready to return to work and relocate to Miami, where her son and father live. TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin also spoke with Williams and reported that she didn’t sound incapacitated and was of sound mind.

Earlier this week, her family set up a $50,000 GoFundMe to help Williams end her guardianship.

Wendy Williams Says Sean “Diddy” Combs Is Going To Prison For Life

As proof of her cognitive strength, Wendy Williams offers her opinions on the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal. As BOSSIP has reported, the disgraced music mogul is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The former TV and radio host has been waiting for Diddy’s downfall. During her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, she predicts he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” she said. “You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day.” “You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done,” Williams added.

According to Page Six, Williams spoke out about Combs’ controlling behavior towards his then-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, almost 10 years ago.

“He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room,” she told her audience.

In her 2004 memoir, Williams also accused Combs of trying to “ruin her career.” She stated that he had a hand in her being fired from Hot 97 in 1998.