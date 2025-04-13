Entertainment

Normani Celebrates Hennessy's 'Made For More' Campaign

Dopamine Diva Normani Celebrates Hennessy's 'Made For More' Campaign At Dreamville Fest 2025, Sets The Vibes As Special Guest Bartender

Published on April 13, 2025

Normani celebrates Hennessy's 'Made For More' campaign

Dopamine diva Normani was all smiles at this year’s star-studded Dreamville Fest where she celebrated Hennessy’s epic “Made for More” campaign which continues to thrive as the good vibes oasis at major festivals across the country.

Normani celebrates Hennessy's 'Made For More' campaign

The chart-topping star brought vibrant energy to the interactive Hennessy Highline where she served signature Hennessy cocktails to festivalgoers as special guest bartender.

Normani celebrates Hennessy's 'Made For More' campaign

Showcasing how any moment can be made more with Hennessy, the buzzy brand also featured a live DJ set by Mannie Fresh, branded claw machine, live art mural, and, of course, fan favorite cocktails like the Henny-Rita, Hennessy Berry Mojito, and Hennessy Pineapple.

Still glowing from her engagement announcement, Normani looked prettier than ever after being the latest person blessed by Ciara‘s iconic prayer.

The beautiful pair spilled the beans to Vogue in an exclusive interview a day after the newly minted Pittsburgh Steeler player announced their impending nuptials during a press conference.

“I was thinking that I’m in on the secret, and it turned out that everybody else was in on the secret and I had no idea what was going on,” she said about the surprise proposal.

“My whole family’s there, his whole family’s there, and this is how clueless I was: I run and I hide, as if I’m about to be in on the surprise for his sister—thinking she’s behind us and that we’re all going to say, ‘Surprise!’”

And, of course, Ciara and her very own Prince Charming, Russell Wilson, playing matchmaker makes their love story even better.

“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” she said.

“About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen. He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That’s going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’’ I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did.”

Are you making your way to a festival this summer? Tell us down below and enjoy more Dreamville flicks/videos from the Hennessy Highline on the flip.

