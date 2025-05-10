Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial Takes a Turn, Defense Audaciously Asserts ‘Mutual Violence’ With Cassie Claims

The legal drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a critical point with the start of his trial. Diddy’s sex trafficking trial began with jury selection on May 5, and the courtroom proceedings are already hinting at a contentious battle over the narrative of his past relationships.

Source: CHRIS DELMAS

As BOSSIP previously reported, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura‘s allegations of abuse in 2023 were the catalyst for the disgraced music mogul’s legal woes. While her civil suit was quickly settled for an undisclosed amount, her job is not done. Ventura, who is currently pregnant, is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution, ready to share her experience dating Combs during their 11-year relationship.

According to CNN, the prosecution also intends to call at least two other women to testify, one publicly and another anonymously. Their strategy is to potentially establish a pattern of Combs’ behavior.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Prosecutors plan to present a case that portrays Combs as the leader of a “criminal enterprise” that allegedly spanned two decades. This would also involve the coercion of women into sexual acts, sometimes with others present, and reportedly captured on recordings that may be presented as evidence. This echoes earlier reports that authorities were building a significant case against Combs, suggesting a pattern of behavior over an extended period.

Diddy’s Defense Team Going With “Mutual Combat” Claims

In their defense strategy, Combs’ legal team is reportedly asserting that the violence in his relationship with Cassie Ventura was not all at the hands of Diddy.

Source: Prince Williams

According to TMZ, attorney Marc Agnifilo informed the court that the defense will boldly argue “hitting on both sides” and acknowledge “domestic violence” occurred. This approach seeks to challenge Ventura’s portrayal as solely a victim and suggest a degree of mutual abuse. This mirrors the defense’s apparent strategy to downplay the severity of the allegations and potentially explain away incriminating evidence.

However, the defense will likely face scrutiny regarding the 2016 security footage depicting Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway. As previously reported, the judge in the upcoming trial has indicated that this video will be admissible, underscoring its significance as potential evidence against Combs. While the father of seven has publicly expressed remorse for the incident, his legal team may attempt to convince jurors that the abuse was within a relationship they describe as complex and sometimes volatile. This attempt to provide context will likely be met with strong opposition from the prosecution, who will emphasize the clear visual evidence of assault.

The legal complexities of Diddy’s sex trafficking trial continue to develop, with both sides preparing to present detailed evidence and testimony. As BOSSIP reported, Diddy turned down a plea deal in order to have his day in court. The trial is expected to continue without delay. CNN reported that the pool of jurors has been reduced to 43. The number was originally 45 jurors. However, one selection failed to disclose a lawsuit he currently has against the city of New York. Another juror was pulled due to concern for her well-being. Jurors are expected to arrive at the New York courthouse on Monday at 8:30 AM so opening statements can begin promptly at 9:30 AM.