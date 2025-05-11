From Posting Bond To James Bond? A$AP Rocky Eyes Iconic Role Ahead Of Cannes

A$AP Rocky is headed to Cannes to premiere his newest project, Spike Lee‘s Highest 2 Lowest, alongside Denzel Washington, but he’s already got his sights on what he wants to do next.

Source: Theo Wargo

In his newest cover story with Variety, the “F***in Problems” rapper opens up about his plans to continue working in film and drops a little insight into his dream role; James Bond.

“I’m down for whatever. I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he said. “Like, why not? If we hit the gym, I’ma be aight. Right now I’m in dad mode; you’re gonna have to give me a couple months.”

Source: Richard Phibbs for Variety

Rocky plays opposite Washington in Lee’s remake of the action film, and though the Oscar Winner casts a large shadow, the rapper says he didn’t flinch about going head to head with him.

“I was born for this. I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” he told Angelique Jackson for Variety. “This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all. People judge you by integrity; that’s how you can measure someone’s principles and morals. If somebody don’t got integrity, and they’re just doing it for the check or the look or the next opportunity, it never works out for them. I promise you.”

However, he did admit that it was hard to contain his excitement about working alongside the GOAT.

“It was like a f*****g dream come true. But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f*****g duration. It was crazy — it’s f*****g Denzel, man,” he revealed. “I don’t give a f**** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers. I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out. The first movies I really loved were “Juice,” “Malcolm X” and “Michael Jackson: Moonwalker.” The first time I saw him, I was watching “Malcolm X.”

Source: Richard Phibbs for Variety

Though Washington and Rocky will hit the Cannes carpet together, it will be the Training Day actor’s first appearance.

The Harlem-born multi-hyphenate made his Cannes debut in 2015 for Dope, which he starred in alongside Zoe Kravitz and Shameik Moore. Rocky also revealed that Washington shocked him by being hip to the new generation of rap stars.

“Yo, Denzel plays more Memphis rap than anybody I know. He’s just like, “Alright, so what you f*** with, kid?” [I’m like,] “Pardon me?” I tried to sound all old school and s*** like, “I like Slick Rick…” and he’s like, “Oh, I f*** with Rick, of course. Rick the Ruler.” Then, he started saying Nas lyrics out of nowhere,” he said. “Then Pac, then DMX, and then he starts talking about the young cats — Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, NBA YoungBoy and these guys. I’m like, “What is this man doing?!” But I’m here for it, like I f*** with it. I was shocked. He’s an OG. You would expect him to listen to Miles Davis all day. Nah, he said, “Throw on NLE Choppa,” [then Washington rapped] “I don’t do drive-bys no more, I walk ’em down.” That’s verbatim.”

Not Uncle Denzel being into ski-mask rap. Scared of him!