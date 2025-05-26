Quietly Coupled Up? Romance Rumors Swirl Between La La & Bear Burgers BK Owner Beardaprince

La La has been quietly building her media empire with a host of partnerships and projects to her name, but is she also fanning a new flame?

Source: James Devaney

According to TheJasmineBRAND, everyone’s favorite it-girl may be getting cozy with a NYC entrepreneur who goes by “Bear” a.k.a. Beardaprince. The BMF actress and the Bear Burgers BK owner have allegedly been quietly dating; however, neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. He was also previously linked to Ray J’s on-again, off-again wife, Princess Love.

“Bear” is the former manager of late rapper Pop Smoke and seems to have very recently done a two-year jail stint, according to his Instagram posts. He’s also paying it forward in his community by hiring formerly incarcerated persons to work at Bear Burgers.

There aren’t any details on where he and La La met, but the actress and media maven is New York through and through, so it’s not unlikely that the two simply crossed paths. Anthony, 45, finalized her divorce from NBA icon Carmelo Anthony in 2021 and hasn’t confirmed a relationship with anyone since. She was, however, linked to her BMF co-star Da’Vinchi after the pair were spotted holding hands at a concert in 2023. The two denied the rumors and claimed their relationship was strictly platonic.

La La opened up about her dating life—or lack thereof—during an episode of the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, where she claimed she hadn’t been seeing anyone.

“People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old,” she said. “Literally, guys will DM me, or wanna take me out. I’ll Google them and I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old?!’ Like, HOW?!”

She also revealed to The Breakfast Club that it was “incredibly hard” for her to walk away from her marriage to Melo.

“When it’s good, it’s good. And when it’s bad, it’s bad,” she told Charlamagne Tha God at the time. “Because when it’s bad, then everybody got something to say about it…I went into it because this is somebody I loved. I was leading with love, I wasn’t leading with anything else.”

Despite their divorce, LaLa and Melo have been a united front for their son, Kiyan, with the former stopping by her ex’s podcast for a special episode of his 7pm in Brooklyn podcast in which the top basketball prospect revealed he would be following in his father’s footsteps at Syracuse University. The touching moment proved that the pair has built a healthy co-parenting relationship that far surpasses their marriage. Neither of the two has been publicly linked to anyone since their split.

Nonetheless, we’ll be keeping our eye on whether La La will be choosing Bear or if this is something that will be over in a New York minute. In the meantime, La La is headed back to our TV screens as both Dom on The Chi and Markeisha on BMF.