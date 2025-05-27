RHOA: Drew Denies Ralph Pittman Reconciliation Rumors After Cellar Dweller Debuts Cozy Cooking Video—’We Have To Co-Parent’

Source: Paras Griffin

Drew Sidora is denying that she’s #RHOA reconciling with her estranged husband after he posted a video of them looking cozy over the holiday weekend. “Didn’t wear the apron but she called me Daddy in the Kitchen, off camera,” wrote the basement-banished podcaster.

On Monday, Ralph Pittman raised eyebrows after he posted a video of him and Drew spending time together cooking for the Memorial Day holiday. Drew was seen happily playing sous-chef to Pittman and smiling as he hand-fed her food.

In the video’s caption, Ralph played into his “Daddy In The Kitchen” apron line, noting that Drew, who is currently divorcing him, called him “daddy.”

“Didn’t wear the apron but she called me Daddy in the Kitchen, off camera. I really do this cooking thing!! Happy ‘No Drama’ Memorial Day Weekend!! Ya’ll be safe!!” wrote Pittman.

As you can imagine, he was flooded with comments, with some followers praising him for seemingly reconciling with his wife, and others wondering what’s really going on.

“I’m very confused…wasn’t he in the basement?” asked one follower. “Yall clearly love each other, have the hard conversations, drown out the outside noise, and work it out,” added another.

According to Drew Sidora herself, however, the video is not what it seems, and she thought the moment between them as “coparents” would remain private.

“We have to co-parent and maintain a good relationship for the sake of the kids,” wrote Drew in TheNeighborHoodTalk’s comments section.” From my conversation with my mother, I’ve been trying to approach things in a better way so the kids feel secure and loved. Obviously, I had no idea this was going to be posted. Based on how I looked, I thought it was a private, hidden family moment, not something meant for social media.”

Ralph Pittman Alleges That “Damsel In Distress” Drew Used Her Acting Skills In Their Marriage

Source: Paras Griffin

During a recent appearance on NowThatsTV’s “Pink Conversation with GiGi Maguire,” Ralph said that Drew plays the “damsel in distress” card effectively due to her acting background.

“It’s a role and a character, she does it well because she’s an actress,” said Ralph.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ralph also shared that he’s channeled his personal struggles into his Ralph In The Basement podcast, which he described as a way to make “lemonade out of lemons” after Drew and her lawyer allegedly asked to have him kicked out.

According to Ralph, he’s using his experience to spotlight how men are often blindsided and unprepared in divorce, especially without legal foresight.

“A lot of men get their a*** kicked during divorce,” said Ralph, noting that the only consistent winners in the process are the lawyers. He also said that he and Drew don’t have a prenup, which he regrets. He shared that he married Drew just five months after proposing and that she was pregnant with their son within eight months.

Ralph also floated the idea of going through marriage with reevaluation checkpoints

“You should be able to get married for a certain amount of time [and then] reevaluate every couple of years.”

What do YOU think about Raph’s Drew comments?

Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman Both Filed For Divorce In 2023

As BOSSIP previously reported, the reality TV star filed a divorce petition in 2023 stating that she couldn’t take “[Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer” after racing to beat him to the courthouse.

Source: David Becker

The famous peach holder accused the music business exec of participating in “extra-marital sexual relations” during their marriage. She also called him “a serial cheater and adulterer.”

“Such cruel treatment has actually persisted for the past couple of years of the parties’ marriage but has accelerated and gotten progressively worse during the month of February 2023,” the court document stated.

Further along in the petition, Sidora accused Pittman of being “physically aggressive” towards the end of their union.

She claimed that his behavior spiraled out of control to the point where she almost considered “filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois, so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe.”

The former Disney star also alleged that the My Mind Music CEO stole “a large sum of money” from her account.

In divorce docs, Pittman denied assaulting the Game actress. He also claimed that he never cheated on his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The talent manager said he hoped to “resolve” the divorce in an amicable fashion and “work to preserve the sanctity” of their private lives.

What do YOU think about the latest chapter in the Ralph and Drew drama?