Well, That Was Something: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The 2025 American Music Awards

Well, last night’s AMAs was surely something with a few buzzy moments headlined by host Jennifer Lopez. Jenny LoLo’s spirited opening performance sequence razzled and dazzled to dance mixes of 2024’s biggest hits.

Check out the full six-minute performance below:

In a baffling or spectacular moment (depending on who you ask), the 55-year-old star danced, pranced, and shimmied to everything from Doechii to a medley of Kendrick Lamar‘s smash hits before randomly kissing her dancers.

While that trended as one of the night’s standout moments, it was Shaboozey‘s now-viral side-eye during his presentation of the Favorite Country Duo or Group Award that stole the whole entire show.

The Grammy-nominated artist couldn’t control his hilarious reaction to Megan Moroney praising white 1920s folk group, the Carter Family, for basically inventing Country music.

Shaboozey, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning 2024 country smash, Cowboy Carter, shared an uncertain glance when Moroney referenced the Carter Family, often hailed as “the first family of country music,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, it’s unclear what exactly triggered Shaboozey’s reaction, but the brief moment immediately trended across social media.

Other highlights of night included award honoree Janet Jackson‘s first TV performance in seven years.

The pop legend was presented with the Icon Award by good friend and Why Did I Get Married? co-star Tasha Smith before running through a medley of hit songs like, “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You.”

What was your favorite moment from the 2025 American Music Awards? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the AMAs on the flip.