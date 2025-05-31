Amber Rose Defends Tory Lanez’s Innocence, Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Say There’s ‘No New Evidence, Simply A Sad Attempt To Peddle Misinformation’

Source: Bill Clark/Jerod Harris

Muva MAGA Amber Rose is once again campaigning for a convicted felon as she claims Tory Lanez is innocent. Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers shut down the “false narratives,” claiming Tory’s team “can’t keep a story straight.”

The model-turned-Republican influencer says she knows he is innocent because he told her so on a phone call from prison. In a recent interview on NewsNation, she told Chris Cuomo that the court wrongfully convicted the repeat offender.

“The evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun. And for that alone, he should be home with his family,” she claimed.

Cuomo clarified that the DNA evidence on the gun “could’ve been any of four people.” The DNA evidence actually established a 90% chance that the DNA on the gun came from a man. Rose had no answer for that, but stood 10 toes down for the five-footer.

Amber Rose Defended Tory Lanez Harder Than He Defended Himself In Court

Cuomo also questioned why Lanez texted Megan Thee Stallion to apologize if he didn’t actually shoot her. Rose said she “heard the whole story from Tory’s mouth.” Lanez explained to her that he apologized immediately after the shooting for an unrelated reason. “The sorry was not for what people think it was for,” she said.

Unfortunately, Lanez didn’t say any of this in his own defense and refused to take the witness stand. Rose didn’t elaborate further on the alleged proof of Lanez’s wrongful conviction, but she’s been trying to tip the scales of justice in his favor for some time now. As BOSSIP previously reported, Rose used her connections with GOP politicians to get a congresswoman on his side. However, Anna Paulina Luna serves on the other side of the country in Florida and seemingly has no connection to the California case besides Rose’s recent advocacy.

