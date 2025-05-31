Amber Rose Defends Tory In Megan Thee Stallion's Shooting
Amber Rose Defends Tory Lanez’s Innocence, Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Say There’s ‘No New Evidence, Simply A Sad Attempt To Peddle Misinformation’
Muva MAGA Amber Rose is once again campaigning for a convicted felon as she claims Tory Lanez is innocent. Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers shut down the “false narratives,” claiming Tory’s team “can’t keep a story straight.”
The model-turned-Republican influencer says she knows he is innocent because he told her so on a phone call from prison. In a recent interview on NewsNation, she told Chris Cuomo that the court wrongfully convicted the repeat offender.
“The evidence shows that he’s innocent. He deserves to be pardoned by Governor Gavin Newsom. He’s 100 percent exonerated from the gun. And for that alone, he should be home with his family,” she claimed.
Cuomo clarified that the DNA evidence on the gun “could’ve been any of four people.” The DNA evidence actually established a 90% chance that the DNA on the gun came from a man. Rose had no answer for that, but stood 10 toes down for the five-footer.
Amber Rose Defended Tory Lanez Harder Than He Defended Himself In Court
Cuomo also questioned why Lanez texted Megan Thee Stallion to apologize if he didn’t actually shoot her. Rose said she “heard the whole story from Tory’s mouth.” Lanez explained to her that he apologized immediately after the shooting for an unrelated reason. “The sorry was not for what people think it was for,” she said.
Unfortunately, Lanez didn’t say any of this in his own defense and refused to take the witness stand. Rose didn’t elaborate further on the alleged proof of Lanez’s wrongful conviction, but she’s been trying to tip the scales of justice in his favor for some time now. As BOSSIP previously reported, Rose used her connections with GOP politicians to get a congresswoman on his side. However, Anna Paulina Luna serves on the other side of the country in Florida and seemingly has no connection to the California case besides Rose’s recent advocacy.
Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys speaking out again to shut down “false narratives” and “misinformation” after the flip.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawyers Clap Back At Tory Lanez’s ‘Fabricated Narratives’
As more celebrities rally around Tory Lanez’s innocence, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers have broken down the basic facts of the case in a 30-slide presentation titled “Overwhelming Evidence of Mr. Peterson’s Guilt.” Now, they’re doubling down that “there is no new evidence, just “fabricated narratives” that they say don’t add up.
Attorney Marie Hayrapetian told The Shade Room that the announcements in his defense are an extension of the “harassment” Lanez allegedly coordinated from behind bars.
“Despite court orders, restraining orders, Tory continues to orchestrate systematic harassment campaigns through surrogates and social media personalities. Every few months, new fabricated narratives emerge that force Megan to repeatedly relive her trauma and defend her credibility. And she should not have to do so as a victim of violent abuse,” she said.
Lanez allegedly paid bloggers like Milagro Gramz to villify Megan and spread false claims about the case. Hayrapetian wants the fans and supporters who now fulfill this same role to “understand that there is no new evidence” and “there never was.”
#TeamTory presented a witness account from Sean Kelly and Ring camera footage as brand new information. However, the jury had already reviewed both before finding him guilty in 2022. Lawyer Janet Shamilian went on to question why the public announcements of new evidence didn’t come with the release of any additional footage.
“We’re hearing news of Ring camera footage, [but] Ring footage was already a trial exhibit. There was audio of five consecutive gunshots that were presented and admitted, and the jury considered in rendering the verdict. There’s no other Ring footage, and in theory, if there was something that would exonerate Mr. Peterson, it would be disseminated publicly and widely, and it’s not,” Shamilian said.
Alex Spiro Says Tory’s Team Is Misleading The Public By Releasing ‘Old Evidence From Trial’ As If It’s New
On Thursday, May 29, attorney Alex Spiro called out Lanez’s team for repeatedly switching contradicting stories like arguing that Megan wasn’t shot at all and then claiming Harris did it. Spiro noted that it’s a “misinformation” campaign to release “old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information.”
“Tory Lanez’s team can’t keep a story straight. Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they’re claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today—simply a sad attempt from Tory’s team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation,” Spiro said in a statement.
He went on to call out Amber Rose’s “embarrassing” friend Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna for clout chasing on an issue on the opposite side of the country.
“It’s embarrassing that Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is integrating herself into the California criminal justice system for click-bait. Instead, she should be focused on serving her own constituents in Florida rather than chasing celebrities,” he continued.
Those swayed by “new evidence” may need to compare the latest releases to initial coverage from the trial. Many of Lanez’s new defenders may simply not remember because his attorneys presented this information back in 2022.
Regardless of public speculation, Lanez’s attorneys could always submit new information to the court. Yet, as reporter Meghann Cuniff noted, “His appeal sure is quiet. Nothing new has been filed since late last year.”
It may be quiet in the ccourtroom on this matter, but #TeamTory has the court of public opinion in a frenzy.
