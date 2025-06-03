Big Mama Behavior: Latto Serves SomeBawwwdy At Roots Picnic, Causes Commotion With Copious ClayCo Cakes

Big Mama was back at it again—this time, shutting down the stage at this year’s star-studded Roots Picnic where the “Big Energy” rapper stunned in a curve-caressing bodysuit that sent social media into a frenzy.

Fresh off the release of her new single, “Somebody,” Big Latto put on a show as one of the many highlights of the festival marred by complaints of logistical horrors that immediately went viral.

According to Philly Mag, the official Roots Picnic account didn’t post an update until three hours after festival goers expressed their frustration with endless lines, muddy walkways, and disorganization:

“Hey fam—due to the heavy storms that hit the Philly area over the last 24–48 hours, the festival grounds took on a lot of mud and flooding. It created some real safety hazards, and we couldn’t open the gates until we made sure everything was solid for y’all. The good news: the schedule has been adjusted so you won’t miss a single act we promised. We’re just shifting things back to make sure everyone still gets the full experience. Appreciate your patience and understanding while we do what we gotta do to keep it safe and unforgettable. We promise we’ll make up for it—welcome to the Picnic!”

By the time the doors finally opened, many of the festival goers were over it and demanded refunds while others failed to even gain entry to the venue.

“It was an absolute disaster,” Lauren Brown told Philly Mag about the chaos. She claimed no one communicated to them what was going on, even when they questioned surrounding event staff.

Val Jenkins said the VIP line was three times longer than general admission. At one point, some people eventually gave up and left while another woman passed out in line.

“There was no food for those of us waiting out there in line for hours and hours. Maybe that woman was diabetic and needed to eat. Who knows? It was just wrong,” she said.

Journalist Ernest Owens called it the “Philadelphia Fyre Festival” and said the event “needs to be cancelled forever” in his Instagram post. Yikes!

Known as a “spirited hub of boundless collaboration and unfettered creativity,” the festival featured headliners Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, and GloRilla along with Tems, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Jagged Edge, and more.

Fyre Fest comparisons aside, the Roots Picnic looked like a good time with buzzy performances based on videos that painted a different story than the backlash online.

