Naturi Naughton & Two Lewis Talk Their ‘Take Two’ Productions, Postpartum & Leaving The Music Industry—’I Made No Money’

Source: David Choute

Little Engine Media’s PLLRS speaker series hosted a deeply personal conversation between actress-singer and her media executive husband, who joined her in dishing on their production company, postpartum struggles, emotional maturity, and leaving the music industry behind. “I was taken advantage of as a teenager. I made no money!” said the 3LW star.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Two Lewis were the guests of honor for the third installment of PLLRS, made possible by Soho Works and Quit Your Day Job, and moderated by veteran culture journalist Keith Nelson Jr, who dug deep into their shared experiences.

Source: David Choute

After a decade playing Tasha on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, Naturi opened up about feeling boxed in creatively, even after proving she was more than capable of directing.

“I begged to direct an episode and never got the opportunity,” Naturi said to Keith Nelson Jr.. “I had taken classes, I was ready. I think that was when I said, ‘Jesus, I want to be more than just Tasha.’”

That led to the birth of Take Two Entertainment, a production company the couple built from scratch to tell the stories they weren’t seeing, and to give Naturi (and others like her) more control behind the scenes.

“Starting [Take Two] was because she was feeling pigeonholed and trapped,” Two shared.

Source: David Choute

Their first two projects, short film 333 (screening at the American Black Film Festival) and The Color Book (which made waves at Tribeca Film Festival), are just the beginning. They’re also co-producing the upcoming off-Broadway play, Duke & Roya, starring Insecure’s Jay Ellis.

Naturi Tells PLLRS Why She Stays Away From the Music Business



Although fans would love to hear new music from Naturi, of 3LW fame, she made it clear that her decision to step away was necessary after she was taken advantage of.

“I was taken advantage of as a teenager. I made no money. I worked my a** off and was broke. After selling 1.6 million records with 3LW, I had $10,000. My dad helped me buy my first car. I was on financial aid in college, and people were like, ‘Wait, weren’t you just on TRL or 106 & Park?’ The music business broke my heart.”

Now? She’s more selective—and intentional—about the projects she gives her energy to.

On Two Lewis’ One-Year Dating Rule & How It Changed Everything



Source: David Choute

When Naturi met Two, she was on what she hilariously called a “bae tour,” where she was dating multiple people, being outside, and living her life. But Two had other plans.

“I wouldn’t date anybody I didn’t know for a year,” he said. “I wanted to go through all the seasons being friends first. Then we can make a logical choice, not just an emotional or sexual one.”

At first, Naturi was like, “Do you know who the f**k I am?” But eventually, his boundary shifted something for her.

“He was the first man that really valued himself. He didn’t put all the power in my hands. And that made me stop and realize—he must be a catch, too.”

They also revealed that after making things official, singer Montell Jordan, who’s now an ATL pastor, gave them six months of marriage counseling.

Source: David Choute

On Navigating Motherhood & Healing

Elsewhere in the conversation, Naturi opened up about her emergency c-section and the mental and physical toll of postpartum recovery.

Source: David Choute

She credited Two for holding her down every step of the way.

“It could’ve gone a different way. But Two made sure I was eating, cared for, and supported,” she said.

She also praised the Power production team for creating a space where she could still feel like herself while breastfeeding on set.

“They had a little room for me. I saved all my milk and brought it home. I was able to be a mom, an actor, and still feel sexy and powerful.”

What do YOU think about Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis’ PLLRS conversation?