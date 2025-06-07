‘My Apple Pie’: Teyana Taylor Seemingly Pours On The Sweetness For Rumored Boo Aaron Pierre During Acceptance Speech

Source: Shahar Azran/Taylor Hill

Hearts everywhere are still healing from rumors of a relationship between Teyana Taylor and the king of being easy on the eyes, Aaron Pierre. Though the two haven’t verbally confirmed that they’re an item, there have been signs.

The latest one came during the rose in Harlem’s acceptance speech for the Innovator Award at the legendary Apollo Theater on June 4. While thanking her loved ones during the theater’s Spring Benefit, she coyly added a shoutout to an unnamed person as her “apple pie.”

“Thank you, God for the village you have placed in my life—my mom, my dad, my babies and my apple pie,” she said. “I love you all so much. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I would not be the woman that I am today without you. Thank you for being my whole world, my heartbeats, my reason, my examples.”

Aww! Fans have also noticed that Teyana has been sporting a necklace with the actor’s initial around her neck during several appearances and photo-ops. As BOSSIP previously reported, Pierre also stars as her hero and love interest in the music video for her new single, “Long Time.” The visuals depict the end of a tumultuous relationship and foreshadow the start of another.

Teyana also seemed to send some love Pierre’s way when thanking someone for thoughtful gifts following her annual Met gala afterparty and burlesque show.

“Capped off the night with my fav red velvet cake & roses,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your loving presence even when you cannot be physically present. You always make a way. I love you boo.”

Fans of the pair have been rooting for the relationship since they were first photographed together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in February, and it seems that they’re continuing to feel the love. Teyana also asked that everyone let her get her cakes clapped in peace when addressing the ongoing divorce drama between she and Iman Shumpert; however, we have to know if that apple pie comes with ice cream, sis!

If Teyana and our man Aaron are an item, they are most definitely working around some very busy schedules. The A Thousand and One actress is promoting three upcoming film and TV projects (Tyler Perry’s Straw, Netflix’s The Rip, and Hulu’s All’s Fair) as well as a visual album scheduled for an August release. Meanwhile, the Lion King: Mufasa star will join the cast of AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and is currently shooting the DC Comics series, The Lanterns, for which he’ll take on the classic comic book character John Stewart, aka The Green Lantern.

Despite announcing her retirement from music, Teyana is still getting her flowers for the work she’s put in over the years. During a visit to the Today Show, the “Bare With Me” singer was presented with a bevy of platinum and gold plaques for her second and third albums, along with popular singles from both. She also hopped on the remix to Ciara’s latest hit single, “Ecstasy,” alongside pop it-girl Normani. It’s shaping up to be the year of Teyana, and we’re here for it!