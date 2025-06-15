Celebrity

Aaron Pierre Played Pivotal Role In Teyana Taylor's Album

AP The EP? Aaron Pierre Played Pivotal Role In New Teyana Taylor Album

The singer and actress says her new boo "damn near EP'd" her visual album, 'Escape Room.'

Published on June 15, 2025

The relationship between Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre may not only be a match made in unbelievably fine heaven, but in creativity, too.

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre attend BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ahead of the release of her first album since announcing her retirement five years ago, the actress and singer is spilling the details on what brought her back to music and how her new man has helped.

“I think it made them see, ‘Damn, she’s doing this for others. What can she do for herself?’” she told GQ. “They came with a new team and a new plan. They made the proper choices to make sure they came back to me at their best.”

And on Mr. Pierre’s involvement, she said,

“He damn near EP’ed the album. He’s so on top of it and so involved and so passionate in regards to the album. He would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that melody right there? That was fire.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. I thought nobody was going to notice that.’”

She also revealed that her decision to make him her leading man was not solely a choice based on their real-life romance but a testament to how involved he was in the project.

“He’s a real big music head and just how hands-on he’s been on this album with me has been really amazing to see,” she said. “You ever sit back and be like, ‘This person don’t play about me’? I was like, ‘Yeah, you need to be my leading man, because you understand every single song, every single emotion, every single feeling, which is that, on set, you’re going to bring it.’”

Still, the A Thousand And One actress is playing her cards close to the chest on the actual relationship status between her and our man Mufasa. When asked about the pair’s budding romance, she said she was “just coasting” before adding that the two are still building.

“I’m on a ride. Everything is a faith ride, and it’s either you’re going to buckle up or you’re going to drive recklessly and hurt yourself,” she said. “The most important thing in any friendship, any bond that you’re building, is to do it at your own pace. It’s patience. God’s game is a patient game.”

That patience hasn’t kept the pair from popping out in public or doting on one another whenever they get the chance. Recently, Teyana stepped into the Cécred salon with Ms. Tina Knowles and, during a game of “This or That,” she still managed to mention her beau.

“I’m not leaving my man at home because he fine,” she said after quoting the lyrics from Destiny’s Child’s “Jumpin, Jumpin.”

She made sure to have her man right by her side at the BET Awards for her first solo performance and the pair were spotted being booed up on the front row throughout the night. She also included photos of the two in a recap of the night that included her daughters and extended family.

What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained, Teyana!

Aaron Pierre Teyana Taylor

