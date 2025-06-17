Celebrity

Pretty Darlins Who Slayed At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 2

Fiine As Frog Hair! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 2

Pretty Darlins who slayed at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 2

Published on June 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 21

Cowboy Carter Tour darlins Vol 2

Source: IG: @angeline.eeya

We’re back with another helpin’ of purrrty darlins who turned heads while serving a whole heap of slay at Yeehaw Yoncé‘s world-stoppin,’ stadium-rockin’ Cowboy Carter Tour.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ spectacular recently moseyed across the pond to London after multi-night runs in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Switching things up, Bey debuted stunning custom looks from British fashion powerhouses including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Vivienne Westwood along with newer British houses like Poster Girl and Off White by Ibrahim Kamara.

The record-breaking six-night run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium attracted over 275,000 fans and grossed over £45,000,000 (over $61.5 million USD) making it the most tickets sold and highest gross for any artist in the stadium’s history.

With Blue Ivy steering the wagon as her manager, Queen Bey raised the live entertainment bar (AGAIN) with the nearly three-hour show featuring songs from her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album alongside reimagined versions of smash hits spanning her entire iconic catalog.

Twanklin’ and glistenin’ in their rodeo best, fans have showed up and showed out in show-stoppin’ getups accessorized with rhinestone boots on the ground, wide-brimmed hats, bedazzled fans and fringed denim.

A vision in cosmic cowgirl glam, Beyoncé matched the Hive’s energy in custom looks from major fashion houses including Loewe, Mugler, Versace, Diesel, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

What’s your favorite Bey look from the tour (so far)? Will you be boot-scootin’ to an international show this summer? Tell us down below and enjoy another helpin’ of gallery of purrrty darliins on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021

Related Tags

Beyonce Blue Ivy Cowboy Carter Cowboy Carter Tour Newsletter
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Drugstore June"

Too Toxic Together: The Timeline Of Bhad Bhabie & Le Vaughn's Relationship

Global Grind
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Chris Brown

Chris Brown Deletes IG After Colorist Backlash From Kayla Nicole Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

14 Items

Troll-A-Fella Records: Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Charlamagne Tha God & Dame Dash’s Messy Tusslefuffle On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close