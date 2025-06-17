Fiine As Frog Hair! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 2

We’re back with another helpin’ of purrrty darlins who turned heads while serving a whole heap of slay at Yeehaw Yoncé‘s world-stoppin,’ stadium-rockin’ Cowboy Carter Tour.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ spectacular recently moseyed across the pond to London after multi-night runs in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Switching things up, Bey debuted stunning custom looks from British fashion powerhouses including Stella McCartney, Burberry and Vivienne Westwood along with newer British houses like Poster Girl and Off White by Ibrahim Kamara.

The record-breaking six-night run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium attracted over 275,000 fans and grossed over £45,000,000 (over $61.5 million USD) making it the most tickets sold and highest gross for any artist in the stadium’s history.

With Blue Ivy steering the wagon as her manager, Queen Bey raised the live entertainment bar (AGAIN) with the nearly three-hour show featuring songs from her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album alongside reimagined versions of smash hits spanning her entire iconic catalog.

Twanklin’ and glistenin’ in their rodeo best, fans have showed up and showed out in show-stoppin’ getups accessorized with rhinestone boots on the ground, wide-brimmed hats, bedazzled fans and fringed denim.

A vision in cosmic cowgirl glam, Beyoncé matched the Hive’s energy in custom looks from major fashion houses including Loewe, Mugler, Versace, Diesel, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

What’s your favorite Bey look from the tour (so far)? Will you be boot-scootin’ to an international show this summer? Tell us down below and enjoy another helpin’ of gallery of purrrty darliins on the flip.