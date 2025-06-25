Bubba Chuck Forever: Allen Iverson Celebrates 50th Birthday With Swanky Sneaker Ball & Dinner Soirée, Feels The Brotherly Love From Freeway, Terrell Owens & More In Philly

Bubba Chuck forever

Culture-shifting icon Allen Iverson celebrated the BIG 50 with friends, tastemakers and brotherly ballers, Terrell Owens and A.J. Brown, at his star-studded Sneaker Ball and dinner soirée this weekend in Philly.

Curated by Crown Royal, the swanky affair started with an intimate dinner at The Prime Rib Philadelphia and continued with a Sneaker Ball at Mr. Ivy where a dynamic collection of guests rocked their flyest kicks.

Beloved in Philly as an all-time 76ers great, it was only right for the future Hall of Famer to bring out Freeway who treated guests to an impromptu performance of his smash hit classic, “What We Do.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Other notable guests included Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, producer Charlie Mack, Charlie Baltimore, Neef Buck (from the Young Gunz), Lenny Cook, and many more.

Check out the video recap below:

From elevated sips to bold sneaker statements, AI50 was a legendary night with epic moments, exquisite decor, and heartfelt toasts by Ahari Water, mbg360, Reebok, and Vomos Jets.

For those keeping score at home, this milestone birthday marks five years until The Answer can access a $32 million trust fund on his 55th birthday along with a guaranteed $800,000 per year for the rest of his life as part of his historic backend loaded endorsement deal with Reebok.

“It shows a lot of commitment, and hopefully I can stand up to my part,” said Iverson after signing the landmark deal in 2001, per ESPN. “I didn’t have the greatest past in the world, but they always stood by me and always stood up for me when times were bad. This is another time they stood by me and I’m just looking forward to doing the best I can for Reebok.”

Fast-forward to October 2023 where Reebok named Iverson as VP of Basketball alongside new President and lifelong Reebok man Shaquille O’Neal who can seen reviving the brand on the Netflix docuseries Power Moves.

Whether they’ll succeed with the brand revamp remains to see seen, but signing Angel Reese as one of the fresh faces of Reebok is a great start for the NBA superstars-turned-corporate execs.