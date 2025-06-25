Celebrity

Allen Iverson Celebrates 50th Birthday With Star-Studded Soirée

Bubba Chuck Forever: Allen Iverson Celebrates 50th Birthday With Swanky Sneaker Ball & Dinner Soirée, Feels The Brotherly Love From Freeway, Terrell Owens & More In Philly

Iverson toasts to 50 with Freeway, Terrell Owens, A.J. Brown, and more at Crown Royal-curated affair

Published on June 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bubba Chuck forever

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Culture-shifting icon Allen Iverson celebrated the BIG 50 with friends, tastemakers and brotherly ballers, Terrell Owens and A.J. Brown, at his star-studded Sneaker Ball and dinner soirée this weekend in Philly.

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Curated by Crown Royal, the swanky affair started with an intimate dinner at The Prime Rib Philadelphia and continued with a Sneaker Ball at Mr. Ivy where a dynamic collection of guests rocked their flyest kicks.

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Beloved in Philly as an all-time 76ers great, it was only right for the future Hall of Famer to bring out Freeway who treated guests to an impromptu performance of his smash hit classic, “What We Do.”

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Other notable guests included Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, producer Charlie Mack, Charlie Baltimore, Neef Buck (from the Young Gunz), Lenny Cook, and many more.

Check out the video recap below:

From elevated sips to bold sneaker statements, AI50 was a legendary night with epic moments, exquisite decor, and heartfelt toasts by Ahari Water, mbg360, Reebok, and Vomos Jets.

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

Allen Iverson 50th birthday asset

Source: Prince Williams

For those keeping score at home, this milestone birthday marks five years until The Answer can access a $32 million trust fund on his 55th birthday along with a guaranteed $800,000 per year for the rest of his life as part of his historic backend loaded endorsement deal with Reebok.

“It shows a lot of commitment, and hopefully I can stand up to my part,” said Iverson after signing the landmark deal in 2001, per ESPN. “I didn’t have the greatest past in the world, but they always stood by me and always stood up for me when times were bad. This is another time they stood by me and I’m just looking forward to doing the best I can for Reebok.”

Fast-forward to October 2023 where Reebok named Iverson as VP of Basketball alongside new President and lifelong Reebok man Shaquille O’Neal who can seen reviving the brand on the Netflix docuseries Power Moves.

Whether they’ll succeed with the brand revamp remains to see seen, but signing Angel Reese as one of the fresh faces of Reebok is a great start for the NBA superstars-turned-corporate execs.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Allen Iverson Newsletter Philadelphia Eagles Terrell Owens

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close