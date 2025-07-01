Big, Beautiful Bust: Trump Threatens To Deport His (Not So Bosom) Buddy Elon Musk Over Criticism Of His Bill, Which The Senate Just Passed

Apparently, President Donald Trump and his former DOGE dolt, Elon Musk, have not patched things up since their big, beautiful breakup, which came as a result from Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” the massive (and massively unpopular) tax and spending cuts package that just barely passed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, July 1.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Last month, Trump and Musk traded shots via social media, with Musk heavily on the offensive, calling Trump’s bill “a disgusting abomination,” and then, later, dropping his big, beautiful “bomb” of a claim that Trump is in the files related to late billionaire and child sex offender, Jeffery Epstein.

Well, over the weekend, Musk had plenty more to say about Trump’s bad bill of big buffoonery, arguing that it will add more to our national debt.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!,” Musk tweeted.

Trump predictably responded by continuing to treat the U.S. deportation process like it’s his personal nuisance removal service that doesn’t require due process, illegal citizenship, or any working understanding of immigrant rights whatsoever. (Which is definitely more tolerable when it’s being weaponized against terrible people like Musk, but still.)

From ABC News:

Trump pushed back with a Truth Social post early Tuesday, claiming Tesla CEO Musk was upset about the bill eliminating the electric vehicle (EV) mandate and that “Elon would have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” When asked by reporters later in the morning if he would deport Musk, Trump said, “We’ll have to take a look.” “We might have to put DOGE on Elon,” he said, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk previously spearheaded as a special government employee. Musk posted his response to Trump’s Tuesday morning comments on X. “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now,” Musk wrote. Trump continued to hammer Musk later in the day as he visited Florida. “If DOGE looks at Musk, we’re going to save a fortune,” he told reporters.

Life comes at you fast in the MAGA world, don’t it? Not two months ago, Trump was opening up America to white Afrikaners “fleeing” a fictional “white genocide” in South Africa—which just had to be an idea he got from Elon “Apartheid Vader” Musk himself—and now he’s essentially telling the Tesla CEO to go back to Africa.

Anyway, Trump’s bill, which critics besides Musk have also panned as a political monstrosity that will, among other things, kick 10.9 million people off Medicaid and cut SNAP benefits by $230 billion over 10 years, passed mostly along party lines in a 51-50 vote, with all Democratic senators voting against it, all but three Republican senators voting in favor, and Trump’s favorite leg humper, Vice President J.D. Vance, casting the tiebreaker vote.

Just so we’re clear, Elon Musk is still trash—even if the perpetually broken clock happens to be right about this bill.