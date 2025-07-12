Celebrity

SheaMoisture Enrolls It-Girls Into Sheaversity At Essence Fest

Pretty Girls Go To Shea U: SheaMoisture Welcomes The Best & Baddest It-Girlies To Sheaversity At Essence Fest 2025, Brings Out Juvenile For The ’99 & 2000

SheaMoisture welcomes dynamic class of influencers to Sheaversity at Essence Fest 2025.

Published on July 12, 2025

1 of 10

Shea Phi Shea.

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

No brand is doing it like SheaMoisture which welcomed over 100 influencers, media mavens, and other special guests to the Sheaversity campus—a bold space where self-expression, confidence, and Black beauty take center stage—at its annual Essence Fest Welcome Party in the heart of New Orleans.

Hosted at the swanky Jolie, the evening celebrated the industry’s flyest It-girls who partied the night away with Juvenile and the Southern University Human Jukebox drumline while basking in well-moisturized vibes.

Oh yes, a time was had for the ’99 and 2000!

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie / Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

From NOLA-inspired cuisine and curated cocktails to a hip-moving DJ set, the exclusive event reflected SheaMoisture’s ongoing commitment to community, style, creativity, and cultural celebration.

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture event x Essence Fest 2025

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie / Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

SheaMoisture's Sheaversity x Essence Fest 2025 asset

Source: Denise Hewitt/@thedenisestephanie

Adding to an already-amazing night was Lovie Simone who opened up about hair, trailblazing, and her smash hit Netflix series Forever at the Sheaversity panel over the weekend.

“This is major for me because I’ve been a SheaMoisture girl since transitioning into my natural hair journey,” she said in an interview with Popsugar. “It makes a lot of sense for me—it’s a very natural, full-circle moment.”

“Inclusivity is a respect of what already exists,” she continued. “These things [natural hair, Black girls], we all exist—and that’s an honest truth I’m privileged to tell through my hair.”

The refreshingly relatable actress also let SheaMoisture put her on the hot seat for a game of Shae or Nae.

What do you want to see happen in Forever Season 2? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of Sheaversity baddies on the flip.

