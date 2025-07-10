Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103

Hottest Thirst Traps of the Week.

Published on July 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 20

Thirst trap o’clock!

The Big Game Weekend Miami

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Essence Fest 2025, Nicki MInaj crashing all the way out on social media, Big Sean insisting his suspected ‘fake’ abs are actually real, Cardi B shutting down Stefon Diggs breakup rumors, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making the return to the series after seemingly revealing her new baller bae on the gram.

The Houston hottie sizzled social media with a top-tier vacay thirst trap that, upon closer inspection, has an unidentified man chillin’ in the background by the pool.

As expected, social media scrambled to identify the man who many ID’d as Dallas Mavericks star, Klay Thompson.

Upon zooming into the photo, the man lounging on the other side of the pool does resemble the five-time NBA All-Star who, at the moment, hasn’t confirmed nor denied the loud whispers online.

While Thompson hasn’t been in a public relationship in a while, he was last linked to actress Laura Harrier. As for Meg, she was dating Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig last summer, but neither star had posted about their romance recently.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Jai Nice giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Empress Nard, Priscilla Ahurama Donkoh, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920

Related Tags

celebrity thirst traps Chloe Bailey hottest celebrity thirst traps megan thee stallion Newsletter saweetie summer thirst traps thirst traps
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

'RHOP' Scandal Erupts: Wendy & Eddie Osefo Arrested On Felony $200K Fraud Charges — See Their Suprising Mugshots

MadameNoire
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Broccoli City BWIMM 2025

The Annual BWIMM Dinner Honors Visionary Black Women Shaping The Future Of Music And Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close