Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103

Thirst trap o’clock!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Essence Fest 2025, Nicki MInaj crashing all the way out on social media, Big Sean insisting his suspected ‘fake’ abs are actually real, Cardi B shutting down Stefon Diggs breakup rumors, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making the return to the series after seemingly revealing her new baller bae on the gram.

The Houston hottie sizzled social media with a top-tier vacay thirst trap that, upon closer inspection, has an unidentified man chillin’ in the background by the pool.

As expected, social media scrambled to identify the man who many ID’d as Dallas Mavericks star, Klay Thompson.

Upon zooming into the photo, the man lounging on the other side of the pool does resemble the five-time NBA All-Star who, at the moment, hasn’t confirmed nor denied the loud whispers online.

While Thompson hasn’t been in a public relationship in a while, he was last linked to actress Laura Harrier. As for Meg, she was dating Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig last summer, but neither star had posted about their romance recently.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Jai Nice giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Empress Nard, Priscilla Ahurama Donkoh, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.