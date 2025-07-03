Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 102

You know what it is!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by the shocking Diddy verdict, Halle Bailey hitting the high seas with a mystery man, Drake showing off his suspiciously sculpted six-pack, Keke Palmer breaking silence on a shelved Jonathan Majors podcast episode, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Draya Michele making her return to the series after sharing photos of her precious baby girl, Lyght Green, for the first time.

The professional baddie introduced her bundle of joy with 22-year-old boo thang Jalen Green who was all smiles in the series of photos. On the proud Girl Dad’s page, he posted the same carousel with the caption, “Fatherhood but make it fashion @burberry dad #ad.” We truly love to see it!

The Phoenix Suns star previously shared how much he loves fatherhood on SportsTalk790.

“Fatherhood is great, I cannot complain. My baby is beautiful, healthy, she’s amazing,” he said.

Draya previously posted about how her daughter’s birth on Mother’s Day in 2024 helped her recover from the grief of losing her father on the holiday three years prior.

“Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward,” she wrote on Instagram.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Rubi Rose delivering heat along with Lexi Williams and Kaylar Will giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Karin Jinsui, Yasmine Lopez, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.