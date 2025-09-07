Celebrity

Funniest Tweets & More From Young Thug's Leaked Jail Call Saga

*Moesha Diary Music* Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Yappin' Young Thug's Leaked Chatty Patty Sessions

Social media erupts over Young Thug's leaked jail calls

Published on September 7, 2025

Social media is ABLAZE over Young Thug’s now-infamous leaked jail calls aimed at everyone from Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Andre 3000, former BFF Gunna, and GloRilla who was allegedly called “ugly” and disrespected for her looks during a messy conversation with his boo thang, Mariah the Scientist.

In the most viral of the calls, Thugger can be heard saying not-so-nice things about GloRilla who swiftly clapped back, pointing out the irony of his comments by tweeting, “Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.”

Naturally, Thug apologized amid a firestorm of slander over his comments, claiming he didn’t mean it and that he was just having a hard time behind bars.

While many people suspected the City of Atlanta or even the Feds were behind the leaked phone calls, it appears that controversial talent manager Wack 100 is the culprit based on a conversation with DJ Akademiks.

For months, the polarizing figure made it clear that he’s no fan of Thug who he claims is a snitch.

During the conversation, Wack 100 was asked if it was “over” for Thug, to which he seemingly confessed to being the one behind the leaks, responding, “Yeah. We gon’ make sure of that… still got about two more hours of content… ee not gon’ stop. F*** dude.”

Wack 100 then revealed that he would only stop the leaks if Thug apologizes to “P” (Quality Control CEO, Pierre “P” Thomas) for telling Lil Baby the music exec is a “rat and cannot be trusted.”

If Thug doesn’t, Wack 100 claims he’s got more calls, including some in which Thug speaks negatively about Mariah the Scientist. Yikes!

Do you think Thugger will ever recover from this saga? If you were guiding Thug’s career, what would you advise him to do next? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, and more from the leaked jail calls on the flip.

