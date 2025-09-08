WHOMST?! Summer Walker stunned at the MTV VMAs, but she really turned heads by seemingly hard launching a senior citizen swirldom with a “special friend” fans dubbed her “sugar daddy.”

After years of going through it with public relationships like baby daddy London On Da Track and Lil Meech, Summer is keeping it cute and mute with this new mystery man.

Yet this is the one that has everyone wanting to know more after a shocking red carpet debut. On Sunday, the R&B baddie brought big bombshell energy to the VMAs red carpet with an homage to Pamela Anderson. Instead of rolling solo or with previous partner Rico Recklezz, Summer’s arm candy was more like peppermint purse candy.

Summer was all smiles in a baby blue fluffy hat and matching sequin pants with a curve-hugging white corset, reminiscent of the Baywatch star’s iconic 1999 VMAs look, which featured an iconic hat designed by Ivy Supersonic.

She continued the theme with a container of matching cotton candy to enjoy on the red carpet. Although she only identified the silver fox as her “friend,” we got a glimpse into how “special” when she packed on the PDA to feed him some of the sweet treat. They also shared a sweet kiss on the cheek as the cameras flashed. Is it giving locked in lovebirds?

In a red carpet interview with ET, Denny Directo asked about the dapper date who wore a crisp white suit, and Summer refused to confirm coupledom or any other status besides him being a “special friend.” She swiftly shut down questions about “how special” the man is and how long they’ve been together, repeatedly telling Directo to “mind y’all business.” The grey-haired gent did reveal that they met through a “mutual friend in L.A.”

When Summer gushed about Pamela Anderson as her outfit inspiration, Directo questioned if that made her guest Tommy Lee, who was famously married to the actress. “You could say that,” her date agreed with a smirk. He added that his favorite Summer Walker song is the one that earned her a VMA nomination for Best R&B Song, “Heart of a Woman.”

While social media sleuths are trying to put together the clues about the perplexing pair, Summer appears happily Over It with her ex, Rico Recklezz.

As BOSSIP previously reported, she announced the split from Rico in May. She still had love for him, and said at the time she couldn’t “even think about f**king with another man.”

The former couple’s hard launch earned several side-eyes from fans who wanted to see their fave with someone on her level, and fans complained about her yearning for yet another “YN” and speculated that Summer was a financial come up for exes like Rico, Coop Cashington, and the father of her twin boys, LBRD Pharoh (whose real name is Larry Lambert).

Now the people pocket-watching are congratulating Summer on securing the bag with an alleged “sugar daddy.” It looks like she finally took her supporters’ advice and switched it up when she posted her salt n pepper stepper with the caption, “F**k my type!”

She’s keeping that same energy on her long, long-awaited final album in her trilogy, Finally Over It. The upcoming project will show off Summer’s range as an artist, and during the VMAs, she hinted that it will show that she can do more than one genre, just like she can dabble in more than one generation.

The lifelong lover girl seems happier than ever, so if she likes it, we love it!