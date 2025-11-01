Celebrity

BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

Compilation of the buzziest Halloween costumes of the year

Published on November 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 26

And the winners of Halloween are…

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Halloween 2025 was another Spooky SZN spectacular with big budget costumes, nostalgic pop culture tributes, and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that dominated social media.

This year, Janelle Monáe–the emerging co-Queen of Halloween–returned with another dazzling array of viral costumes headlined by Beetlejuice and The Cat In The Hat.

While visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, the whimsical wondaqueen wowed the crowd (and everyone else) by transforming into Dr. Seuss’ iconic chaotic cat in that unforgettable red and white-striped hat.

To bring the mind-blowing look to life, Monét started brainstorming years ago before teaming up with several talented artists, including Alex Navarro on the costume, Cat + Nico on the SFX, Becca Vandervort on hair, Miles Robinson and Iggy Soliven on props, and Sarah Sokol on the hat.

“As a black-and-white uniform wearer, it was always in the cards to step into the role of the Cat,” said Monáe in an interview with VOGUE about this year’s epic costume choice.

“Of all the Dr. Seuss characters, we have the most in common—the black and white, with the pop of red! The mischief! The tuxedos! The handsomeness! The whiskers! We are twins!”

Other ‘Best Costume’ contenders included the always-spectacular Heidi Klum’s Medusa, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors‘ homage to Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Remember The Time’ video, Sherry Shepherd as Steve Urkel, and Love Island alums Chelley, Ace, Serena, and Kordell as Nelly and Kelly Rowland and Mr. Freeze and Ms. B. Haven.

Who won Halloween 2025? If not Heidi or Janelle, then who? Tell us down below and enjoy the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526

Related Tags

best halloween costumes so far celebrity halloween costumes Halloween Halloween Costumes Happy Halloween Heidi Klum janelle monae Kayla Nicole kordell Love Island USA Meagan Good Newsletter niecy nash Serena Page

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Cam’ron Had 'Cheeks' On The Brain??? CNN’s Abby Phillip Breaks Silence On Their Wildly Awkward Interview

MadameNoire
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "Rebel Ridge"

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship—’Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Dior Homme - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

A$AP Rocky Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors After Referring To Himself As Rihanna’s ‘Loving Husband’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close