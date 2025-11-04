Celebrity

Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

Gin & Jheri Curl Juice: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

The most hilarious social media shenanigans from Halloween weekend 2025

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 29

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

Halloween 2025 was another shenanigan-stuffed spookapalooza with big budget costumes, spooky delicious stunners, and Janelle Monáe inching closer to surpassing Heidi Klum as the undisputed Queen of Halloween.

In one of the buzziest moments of the weekend, professional baddie Kayla Nicole shattered social media as Toni Braxton in a recreation of the R&B legend’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video seemingly aimed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Naturally, the internet erupted over the now-viral homage to Toni Braxton that doubled as a long-awaited maybe-response to Trayvis that sparked speculation that Kayla fired shots at the engaged couple.

Based on the reactions, it seems like Kayla won this round in the seemingly never-ending feud that Taylor reignited on her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

There was also some commotion for Nelly’s ’90s West Coast-themed ‘Hall-MO-ween’ pordy where guests rocked their drippiest jheri-wigs, Oakland Raiders hats, and chucks while paying homage to Boyz N The Hood and other iconic moments from the west side.

The sequel to last year’s heehaw hootenany, Nelly’s brazy birthday bash brought out Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Big Tigger, and more for good vibes, gansta music, and with a splash og gin and juice.

What was your favorite moment of Halloween weekend ’25? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, viral videos, and more from the weekend on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829

Related Tags

Ashanti Brandy Fantasia Halloween Halloween Costumes Jermaine Dupri Monica Nelly Newsletter Viola Davis

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

First Images Of Diddy At FCI Fort Dix Prison Emerge

Hip-Hop Wired
Curly-haired mixed-race young woman.

The Best And Worst Fabrics For Your Health This Winter

MadameNoire

Cardi B Turned Game Day Into A High-Fashion Moment Thanks To Bottega

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Latest News
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples’ Costumes

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

United States Departments And Agencies

Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting At Unarmed Black Man In DC

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

FAMU Homecoming 2025
33 Items

They Bragg Different! A Gallery Of FAMU Baddies Who Sssslayed And Slayed And Slayed Again At Homecoming 2025

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close