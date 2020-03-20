Some New Recipes To Try While You're Quarantined
From Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings To Southern Hummingbird Cake: 8 Recipes By Black Chefs To Try While You’re Quarantined
The next few weeks (if not a whole lot longer) are going to be filled with sitting at home, watching hours of TV, and stuffing our faces. And tbh….we deserve it, it’s been a rough year and we’re only 3 months in.
Whether you’re someone who already cooks on a daily basis or you have a running tab on Postmates, now is a really good time to experiment with some new recipes because let’s be honest, you have nowhere else to be. Plus, grocery stores are one of the only places staying open throughout this whole coronavirus ordeal.
If you’re planning on sticking to a diet of cereal and sandwiches, more power to ya, but if you want to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, check out these recipes from Black chefs that will help make that cabin fever cool down a little bit.
- Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings by Angela Davis aka The Kitchenista
You’ve probably seen pictures of The Kitchenista’s recipes retweeted all over your Twitter timeline, and for good reason. She has 3 cookbooks full of amazing recipes that you can buy digitally, and luckily, she’s got a select few recipes available for free on her website: One of them being these grilled lemon pepper wings. While they may be a bit healthier since you aren’t sticking ’em in a fryer, that doesn’t mean they lack flavor. I mean….look at those pictures!!!
If you have a grill in your backyard, this is the perfect time to bust it out and get some fresh air during your quarantine. If not, an oven works just fine.
View this post on Instagram
I know everybody is looking for #chickenwing recipes for #superbowl2020! Get out on the grill and give my buttermilk brined lemon pepper wings a try. There’s even a homemade lemon pepper rub linked in the post. * * *To cook these in the oven instead, roast on a rack fitted over a heavy duty sheet pan, for 450°F until cooked through, or slow roast at 300°F and then broil towards the end. * * * Search my blog for “chicken wings” to get your #chickenlevelshigh, and don’t forget there’s a couple more recipes in the ebooks too. #kitchenistadiaries #linkinbio #chickenwings #gamedayfood #grilledwings #lemonpepper #lemonpepperwings
Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at The Kitchenista’s website here.
2. Air Fryer Country Style Ribs by Sweet Savant aka Chef Demetra
Air fryers are all the rage nowadays, and to be honest, it seems like something all of us should have been utilizing a long time ago.
Chef Demtra’s Country Style Ribs look so tender and juicy in the photos, which might lead you to believe they take forever to make…but these puppies only take 30 minutes. Plus, the ingredient list is so short, it’s perfect for anyone who might be intimidated buying a laundry list of things you feel like you’re never gonna use again.
View this post on Instagram
NEW RECIPE ALERT! Air fryer Country style ribs https://youtu.be/c-RNWdLIZJc Cooks up SUCCULENT, tender and delicious in about 30 minutes . . . . . . . . #countryribs #countrycooking #blackchef #bhgfood #EssenceEats #bbq #easyrecipes #yougottaeatthis #ATLeats #food #eat #damnthatsdelish #nomnom #whatsfordinner #f52grams #AfricanFood #yummy #thefeedfeed #inseasonnow #instaeats #foodinspo #blackfoodie #sotasty #NinjaFoodi
Even better, there’s not just written instructions, Chef Demetra has videos for all of her recipes, making them (almost) fool-proof!
Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Chef Demtra’s website here.
- 2 pounds country style loin ribs
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon Chinese 5 spice powder
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup hoisin sauce OR barbecue sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
For the Dough
- 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ tsps sea salt
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 2 ¼ tsp instant yeast
- 3 large eggs room temperature
- 12 tbsps unsalted butter cut into 12 pieces and softened
For the Filling
- 5 tbsps unsalted butter
- 1 ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsps cinnamon
- ¼ tsp salt
For the glaze
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 tbsp whole milk
- 2 tsps vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 6 Cups Sella Rice (Golden Sella Easy Cook Basmati)
- 6 Fresh Tomatoes
- 1 Large Spanish Onion
- 4 Red Romano/Bell Peppers
- 3 Scotch Bonnet
- 4 Cloves of Garlic
- 3 cans Coconut Milk
- 1 carton Coconut Cream
- 1 tbsp Mixed Herbs
- 1 tsp Curry Powder
- 3 tbsp Chicken Stock Granules (or sea salt alternatively)
- 3 tbsp Pure Coconut oil
- 1 kg Jumbo Prawns
- 1 Kettle of Boiling Hot Water
- 1 mango cheek
- 1/2 a cup of blackberries
- 1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary
- 2 limes, juiced
- Soda water, to top
- 2 tablespoons of honey
6. Jerk Chicken + Shrimp Pasta by Wine Weed Wife
Pasta is one of the most versatile foods in the world; When you make it at home, you pay 99 cents for a box and another 3 bucks for a jar of sauce–but somehow, at a restaurant, a teeny tiny portion costs $20. Make it make sense!
Obviously, buying some pre-made ingredients and heating them up on a stove isn’t gonna be the same as something homemade, which is why this Jerk Chicken + Shrimp Pasta is so great. It’s a break from the normal pasta dish you’d make at home and it combines fresh ingredients with a thick, creamy sauce. What more could you ask for?
Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Wine Weed Wife’s website here.
-
1 lb penne noodles
-
olive oil
-
6 – 8 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless
-
1 lb large shrimp, peeled & deveined
-
1 medium white or yellow onion, diced
-
1 of each, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, julienned
-
1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
-
2 tbsp Jamaican jerk paste (I used hot)
-
4 tbsp blackening seasoning
-
1 qt heavy cream
-
1/4 cup honey
-
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
-
2 tbsp Goya adobo
-
2 tbsp Garlic powder
-
1 tbsp Onion powder
-
Salt/pepper, to taste
-
2 cups grated parmigiano reggiano
-
1 cup spinach (optional)
-
shredded parmigiano cheese (optional garnish)
7. Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip by Elle, The Foodie
Spinach and Artichoke dip is the perfect way to get in your daily serving of spinach…along with, like, 6 servings of dairy. Don’t worry about it.
This is the perfect appetizer for a romantic night-in, or, if you’re having one of those days, just go ahead and call this dinner and serve straight out of the pot with a personal bottle of wine.
Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Elle, The Foodie’s website here.
- 6 ounces Cream Cheese softened
- 1 1/2 cups Canned Artichoke Hearts roughly chopped
- 12 ounces Chopped Spinach thawed and drained
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup Sour Cream
- 1/4 cup Mayo not miracle whip, please!
- 3 tbsp Milk
- Salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- 2 cups Mozzarella Cheese shredded, save one cup for sprinkling on top
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese shredded, save half cup for sprinkling on top
- Granulated Garlic or Onion to taste
- 3 dashes Red Pepper Flakes only if on hand
8. Southern Hummingbird Cake by Jocelyn Delk Adams aka Grandbaby Cakes
We already had some cinnamon rolls on this list, but like I mentioned before, that doesn’t count as dessert. So now, it’s time for cake.
This Hummingbird Cake has so many delicious elements to it like pineapple, banana, pecans, cinnamon and a cream cheese icing on top–you really can’t go wrong with these three layers of goodness. Come on, we’re quarantined! When are you going to have another opportunity to sit around all day and make (and then eat) cake? Spread your wings, baby.
Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Grandbaby Cakes’ website here.
For the Cake
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 3 large eggs beaten
- 1 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 8 oz crushed pineapple with juice
- 1 3/4 cup ripe mashed bananas about 4-5 bananas
- 1 cup chopped pecans if desired
For the Cream Cheese Frosting
- 1 cup unsalted butter room temperature
- 8 oz cream cheese room temperature
- 3 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar up to 4 cups if you want it stiffer
- pinch of salt
- 2 tsp pineapple juice
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans for garnish if desired
