From Grilled Lemon Pepper Wings To Southern Hummingbird Cake: 8 Recipes By Black Chefs To Try While You’re Quarantined

3. Brown Butter Cinnamon Rolls by Southern Shelle Alright, let’s get to some sweets. One of life’s many luxuries is waking up at 10am and immediately eating something that’s got just as much sugar in it as cake, but it still qualifies as a breakfast food just because someone said so one time, and we all just went with it. That’s just one reason why cinnamon rolls are so damn good. Sure, you could grab some of those rolls out of the can the next time you’re at the grocery store, but we all know it’s just not the same. Southern Shelle’s Brown Butter Cinnamon Rolls are a dangerous thing to have lying around the house when you’ll be stuck there all day, but go ahead, have another…. Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Southern Shelle’s website here For the Dough 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup granulated sugar

½ tsps sea salt

¾ cup whole milk

2 ¼ tsp instant yeast

3 large eggs room temperature

12 tbsps unsalted butter cut into 12 pieces and softened For the Filling 5 tbsps unsalted butter

1 ½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsps cinnamon

¼ tsp salt For the glaze 2 cups powdered sugar

4 ounces cream cheese softened

1 tbsp whole milk

2 tsps vanilla extract

¼ tsp sea salt

4. Irresistible Coconut Jollof Rice by Marbie’s Kitchen Coconut and Jollof isn’t such a common combination, but once you try it, you’ll wonder why you waited so long. You don’t have to add shrimp to the recipe, if you’re treating this like a side dish, but come on…doesn’t it look amazing? This is a nice change from the boxed rice recipes you’re probably used to making most of the time and you’ll definitely be able to tell the difference. Marbie’s Kitchen’s website Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe atwebsite here 6 Cups Sella Rice (Golden Sella Easy Cook Basmati)

6 Fresh Tomatoes

1 Large Spanish Onion

4 Red Romano/Bell Peppers

3 Scotch Bonnet

4 Cloves of Garlic

3 cans Coconut Milk

1 carton Coconut Cream

1 tbsp Mixed Herbs

1 tsp Curry Powder

3 tbsp Chicken Stock Granules (or sea salt alternatively)

3 tbsp Pure Coconut oil

1 kg Jumbo Prawns

1 Kettle of Boiling Hot Water

5. Mango Blackberry Mocktail by Kaluhi’s Kitchen If you like to drink, you probably made a special trip to the store pre-quarantine just to stock up on alcohol, and I don’t blame you. But while some of you are off work completely, others are still putting in hours for those 9-5’s, but now, we’re doing it from our couch…sooooo…we probably shouldn’t be drinking. That leads us to this next recipe, a Mango Blackberry Mocktail perfect for anyone trying to cut back on their alcohol intake without missing out on the fun. Or you could just add some alcohol to this recipe and make it a real party. Choose your own adventure. Either way, it’s gonna be delicious. ‘s website Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Kaluhi’s Kitchenwebsite here 1 mango cheek

1/2 a cup of blackberries

1 tablespoon of fresh rosemary

2 limes, juiced

Soda water, to top

2 tablespoons of honey

6. Jerk Chicken + Shrimp Pasta by Wine Weed Wife Pasta is one of the most versatile foods in the world; When you make it at home, you pay 99 cents for a box and another 3 bucks for a jar of sauce–but somehow, at a restaurant, a teeny tiny portion costs $20. Make it make sense! Obviously, buying some pre-made ingredients and heating them up on a stove isn’t gonna be the same as something homemade, which is why this Jerk Chicken + Shrimp Pasta is so great. It’s a break from the normal pasta dish you’d make at home and it combines fresh ingredients with a thick, creamy sauce. What more could you ask for? Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Wine Weed Wife’s website here. 1 lb penne noodles

olive oil

6 – 8 chicken thighs, boneless, skinless

1 lb large shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 medium white or yellow onion, diced

1 of each, red, yellow, and green bell peppers, julienned

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 tbsp Jamaican jerk paste (I used hot)

4 tbsp blackening seasoning

1 qt heavy cream

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp Goya adobo

2 tbsp Garlic powder

1 tbsp Onion powder

Salt/pepper, to taste

2 cups grated parmigiano reggiano

1 cup spinach (optional)

shredded parmigiano cheese (optional garnish)

7. Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip by Elle, The Foodie Spinach and Artichoke dip is the perfect way to get in your daily serving of spinach…along with, like, 6 servings of dairy. Don’t worry about it. This is the perfect appetizer for a romantic night-in, or, if you’re having one of those days, just go ahead and call this dinner and serve straight out of the pot with a personal bottle of wine. Here’s a list of ingredients, but you can check out the whole recipe at Elle, The Foodie’s website here. 6 ounces Cream Cheese softened

1 1/2 cups Canned Artichoke Hearts roughly chopped

12 ounces Chopped Spinach thawed and drained

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup Sour Cream

1/4 cup Mayo not miracle whip, please!

3 tbsp Milk

Salt to taste

black pepper to taste

2 cups Mozzarella Cheese shredded, save one cup for sprinkling on top

1 cup Parmesan cheese shredded, save half cup for sprinkling on top

Granulated Garlic or Onion to taste

3 dashes Red Pepper Flakes only if on hand

