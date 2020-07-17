Jada Taught Me: The Messiest Celebrity Entanglements Of All-Time, Pt. 2

We’re BACK with Part 2 of the messiest celebrity entanglements EVER, of ALL-TIME inspired by embattled R&B star August Alsina revealing his spicy somethingship with Jada Pinkett Smith during his now infamous spill-all interview that stirred up all sorts of hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

This prompted Jada to bring herself to thee Red Table with husband Will and confirm her, uh, “entanglement” with August on a record-shattering episode of hit Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that attracted 12 million+ viewers while fueling endless buzz on social media.

According to Jada, the entangleship began shortly after they adopted August into their famed family at his lowest moment. If you recall, he was in alllll the pics, at every family gathering, enjoying life on sun-kissed vacays in paradise as their ‘dear family friend.’

Oh yes, it was quite the pop culture obsession that lingered online for years as one of the LEGENDARY celebrity entanglement sagas that set the tone for this spicy compilation series.

If you enjoyed Part 1, you’ll definitely love Part 2 that has everything from co-baby mama drama to coworkers-turned-eskimo sisters to Kardashian Klownery to fun-sized extortion for your weekend entertainment.

Hit the flip for MORE of the absolute wildest, craziest and MESSIEST celebrity entanglements of ALL-TIME.