The BCU: A Gallery Of Legendary Black Shows You May Not Know Were Spinoffs

There’s been a lot of nostalgia going on in the past few days as Netflix announced it was rolling out some classic shows like Moesha, Girlfriends, The Game and more. People are feeling the nostalgia of these great shows and finding all sorts of really cool Easter eggs. Some keen-eyed folks are noticing that Maya from Girlfriends, for instance, popped up on Moesha, leaving people to speculate that Girlfriends was a spin off of Moesha. That’s not totally accurate as the shows were on the air at the same time. They were more like crossovers like when Iron Man shows up in the Spider-Man movie.

So what are some actual spin offs that became great? We have them here. From Family Matters to The Jeffersons to more recent shows, hit the flip to see the classics for yourself.