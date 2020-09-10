Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through an eventful week dominated by Odell‘s, uh…well, you know, “Power Book II: Ghost” hysteria, “P-Valley” pandemonium, the end of KUWTK, excitement over Auntiechella, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with a sprinkle of bonafide baddies Cyn Santana and Kiyomi who continue to make headlines while captivating their millions of followers.

At this point, 6 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features Rap’s baddest baddie Saweetie doing what she does, our healed up stallion and DaniLeigh’s top-tier thigh meats.

If you’re late to the DaniLeigh party, she’s an emerging singer, choreographer and TikTok obsession who made headlines with her messy entangleship with DaBaby that recently ended after weeks of loud whispers/InstaShots from his baby mama.

We also caught up with the City Girls, our fave doll and Lil Baby’s better half so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.