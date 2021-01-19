Bossip Video

Everybody dreams of one day becoming incredibly wealthy. The whole idea of working hard to get ahead and one day having all the riches you could want, and more, is the prize so many of us chase. The ultimate expression of that used to be the millionaire. Back about a hundred years ago, one million was that magic number that changed everything. This meant names like Carnegie and even fictional ones like Jay Gatsby were the epitome of wealth.

But in the 21st century, that golden ticket into the super-rich club has been pumped up to a billion. Yes, that’s the updated American Dream. And as of 2020, it’s estimated that about 630 billionaires have broken into that zone.

So, how many of those 630 are Black? This is an important question because there should be equal representation in all areas of society. And while there is a lot of catching up to do for Black America in the billionaire category, the good news is the list has been growing and promises to keep doing so in the coming years. The luminaries who have made it are, by and large, huge names who are amazing examples of what Black achievement can look like in our country.

There are, in fact, only seven, but what they inspire is incredibly important. Think of them as shining lights others can follow. Keep reading to meet the amazing Black Americans who have made it into this exclusive club and the incredible stories that got them there.