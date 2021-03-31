Bossip Video

Nia Riley appeared to be triggered by commentary yesterday after shocking footage of Quavo and Saweetie getting into a physical altercation swept the trending topics. All over the Internet, fans (and even a few celebrities) weighed in on the topic of abuse and whether or not Quavo was physically harming Saweetie in the clip.

Well, weeks ago Nia Riley described alleged horrific abuse she said she experienced while in a relationship with rapper Soulja Boy and she called fans out for being fickle as it pertains to calling out alleged famous abusers instead of protecting women.

Nia tweeted:

“I know y’all don’t gaf about women bc my ex a whole a** abusive known clown and y’all still entertain him. If he can’t get cancelled no1 can.”

Riley then shared images that showed the definition of the word “abuse” along with the “ProtectAllWomen” hashtag. “Let’s normalize NOT normalizing abuse,” she added.

Previously, Nia said Soulja held her hostage, physically abused her, and raped her on more than one occasion throughout their time together. She revealed details of the abuse during a sitdown with Youtuber Tasha K, some of which was already chronicled during their time on Marriage Boot Camp. In one segment of their conversation, Riley claimed her ex-boyfriend was so violent, he caused her to miscarry a pregnancy.

Although Nia’s commentary seemed to be referring to fans not holding Quavo accountable, she denied that was an intended shot at him. In a comment on The Shade Room, Nia clarified she writes about domestic violence awareness all the time and insinuated that she wasn’t speaking just because it was a hot button topic.

Do YOU think Nia Riley is making good points here about people neglecting to “cancel” Soulja Boy?