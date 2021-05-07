Bossip Video

Salute the generous Queens!

It’s been difficult to navigate life in 2021 due to all of us living through a global pandemic, now imagine having a baby smack in the middle of it. Several Black celebrity women have been making motherhood look fantastic after welcoming their first babies within the past year.

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, now is a great time to salute the following stars.

Nicki Minaj had a lot of firsts back to back. The superstar rapper jumped the broom with Kenneth Petty in 2019 and in June of 2020 she announced she was pregnant.

It wasn’t until October of 2020 when Nicki announced her son, whom she affectionately refers to as “Papa Bear”, was born. The star gave fans a first look at her cute baby boy back in January. Nicki posted a photo of the newborn with a sweet message.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Now the rapper is gearing up for another exciting milestone–her very first Mother’s Day.

Honorable Mention — Nick Cannon’s celebrity adjacent sweetie DJ Abby De La Rosa. The couple is preparing to welcome TWO babies pretty soon and although these will be Nick’s 5th and 6th children, this is going to be Abby’s first Mother’s Day. Back in April, the pair celebrated their bundle of joys with a “Club Tummy” themed baby shower.

There were a lot of new celebrity mamas this year. We have more Queens celebrating their first Mother’s Day below.

Zonnique Pullins, daughter to Tiny and step-daughter to T.I. Harris, shocked fans when she revealed she was welcoming baby Hunter earlier this year. Now it’s hard to imagine her without her precious baby girl in photos.

Yaya Mayweather welcomed her baby boy Kentrell Jr. and said she “in love” with being a mother so far.

Taina Williams and rapper G Herbo are ready to welcome their baby any day now! After pulling out all the stops for their recent baby shower celebration, we’re sure Sunday Taina will have a lot to celebrate.

Summer Walker welcomed her first baby this year with her super-producer boyfriend London on Da Track. Happy first Mother’s Day to her!

Singer Halsey’s baby bump is growing every day! The “Without Me” singer is expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.