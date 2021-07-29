Big THANGS poppin’

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by ashy DaBaby shenanigans, Kelly Clarkson being ordered to pay her ex-husband $200K/month in child/spousal support, Issa Rae’s extravagant wedding in the South of France, Safaree, once again, trending for the wrong reasons, Kanye’s khaotic “DONDA” rollout, Melyssa Ford reminding everyone that she’s still got it and Will Smith transforming into Venus & Serena’s iconic father in the “King Richard” trailer.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Drake’s certified lover boo Johanna Leia making her return to the series.

You may recall Drake treating her to a romantical dinner date inside an empty Dodger stadium which, naturally, stirred up speculation about their somethingship.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they first met months ago and are still going strong.

Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey–a top prospect headed to UCLA–starred for Sierra Canyon alongside LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny.

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Melyssa Ford, and Rubi Rose so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.