1-800-THANGIN

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Amber Rose exposing her dirty doggin’ baby daddy AE, Future’s ongoing war with baby mama Brittni, Porsha’s ex-coworker Falynn revealing she’s pregnant with her bestie boo Jaylan’s baby, Nene’s hilarious new jogging meme, and the stunning final trailer for Marvel’s “Eternals.”

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over (well, kinda but not really), we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Big Latto making her return to the series after revealing that she became a bigger tidday b**** from the Souf.

“Y’all be fresh off the operating tables let them settle in,” wrote someone on Twitter in response to pics from her performance at Lil Wayne’s UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival in LA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite) “Girl these titties 5 months old but go awf,” responded the rapper.

She previously confirmed that she went under the knife back in December in an interview with Miss2Bees of TwoBees.Org.

“They always ask me all types of ‘did you get this done?” she said. “I will say this, I will never be the type of person who would be super inviting because I feel like I don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to my personal life. But no girl, it’s not natural,” she added.

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Draya Michele, Rubi Rose and more delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Summerella, Kiyomi Leslie and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.