More tiddays, more treats

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by loud chitter-chatter over Rick Ross’ “measley” child support order, Gabby Union’s ongoing TMI tirade, Wendy Williams pushing her return back (AGAIN), Porsha leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta, Lashana Lynch slaying the “No Time To Die” world premiere, Idris reigniting Black Bond buzz and the series premiere of “BMF” featuring Kash Doll’s thang-thangs and Lil Zane.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jayda Cheaves making her return to the series on her 24th birthday!

In celebration of her special day, she launched her inaugural apparel line Waydamin Merch featuring bodysuits, shapewear, sweatsuits, two-piece sets, and swimwear.

It didn’t take long for her loyal fans to snatch up signature pieces in the first of many birthday blesses that will certainly include lavish gifts from her baby daddy Lil Baby.

How the superstar rapper will top previous years, we don’t know, but we’re sure there will be Birkins–a whole lotta Birkins, all of the Birkins–for a person who has literally everything.

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season debauchery, and dark liquor shenanigans.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves Jordyn Woods, Joie Chavis and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from India Love, Ella Bands, and new Young Money signee Mellow Rackz so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.