You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Cardi B winning her federal libel case against Tasha K, Adele allegedly sobbing through rehearsals for her Vegas residency, Chloe Bailey clapping back at critics of her latest cover video, Meagan Good doing the Lord’s work in a curve-caressing dress, Nick Cannon revealing he’s not a fan of sex toys in the bedroom, Madea returning for more hellurrrious shenanigans, “Abbott Elementary” getting straight A’s across the internet, Diana choosing the highest form of violence on ‘Power Book II,’ and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Karrueche making her return to the series after being announced as a recurring cast member on Peacock’s buzzy new Drama series “Bel-Air.”

The unproblematic baddie will play Ivy, a top-tier social media influencer who offers to help Hilary with her influencer business

Set in modern-day America, the upcoming series reimagines beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

At this point, we’re manifesting a prosperous 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Cardi B, Rihanna, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from India Love, Lightskinkeisha, and Big Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.