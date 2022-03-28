Bossip Video

Last night’s Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party was filled with famous faces and extravagant ensembles.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

This year’s elegant affair was hosted by the publication’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and guests partied on the tropically inspired dance floor, supported by Bacardi Rum, listened to sounds from DJ D-Nice, and ate In-N-Out burgers that were served throughout the evening.

Will Smith Vanity Fair

Source: Rich Fury/VF22 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Before that, however, celebs showed off their titillating threads on Vanity Fair’s 125 foot long Sapphire Blue carpet which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving.

Let’s take a look at some style standouts.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet

Seen on the scene was Kim Kardashian who rocked an electric blue Balenciaga gown and shades.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

She also posed inside with her good girlfriend Serena Williams who brought her hubby Alexis Ohanian as her date.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 / Getty

Alexis x Serena

Source: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Getty

Serena’s dress was by Versace…

Serena Williams

Source: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP / Getty

and her sister Venus donned an elegant up-do while wearing white.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Also spotted were Russell Wilson and a cranberry-color-wearing Ciara.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

 

inside the party, Ciara kicked it with Houston hottie/Oscars performer Megan Thee Stallion.

 

Megan x Ciara

Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair / Getty

Megan rocked a Monot gown to the party accessorized with pink bling.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

 

Easily a style standout, Janelle Monae rocked a sexy Christian Siriano dress with cut-outs that showcased her curves…

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

 

her hair was styled in blonde buns and her dress perfectly showcased her bangin’ baaaawdy.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

 

Also a style standout, Laura Harrier served “Old Hollywood” glam in Off-White complete with gloves.

 

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

So stunning, right?

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Lovebirds Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey hit the carpet as a couple.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Lori wore a green Tony Ward Couture gown.

Lori Harvey

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage / Getty

You like?

Celebs Wear Green To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Like Lori, several other stars wore green for last night’s activities.

Tiffany Haddish also donned green in the form of a glittery Dolce & Gabbana gown…

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

 

and Apryl Jones joined her boo Taye Diggs on the carpet in a green gown as well.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

 

Another green ensemble wearer was D. Wade who posed with his wife Gabrielle Union in a green tux.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Celebs Wear Black To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

While some stars opted for colorful looks, others kept it simple in black.

Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in her see-through black number.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Saweetie kept it sexy in black complete with a thigh-high slit.

 

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Chlöe Bailey also opted for a black look…

Chloe Bailey

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

and Tracee Ellis Ross wore a black mermaid gown.

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

 

YOU tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your favorite?

Categories: red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.