Last night’s Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party was filled with famous faces and extravagant ensembles.

This year’s elegant affair was hosted by the publication’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones and guests partied on the tropically inspired dance floor, supported by Bacardi Rum, listened to sounds from DJ D-Nice, and ate In-N-Out burgers that were served throughout the evening.

Before that, however, celebs showed off their titillating threads on Vanity Fair’s 125 foot long Sapphire Blue carpet which served as the primary photo and video moment for arriving.

Let’s take a look at some style standouts.

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Red Carpet

Seen on the scene was Kim Kardashian who rocked an electric blue Balenciaga gown and shades.

She also posed inside with her good girlfriend Serena Williams who brought her hubby Alexis Ohanian as her date.

Serena’s dress was by Versace…

and her sister Venus donned an elegant up-do while wearing white.

Also spotted were Russell Wilson and a cranberry-color-wearing Ciara.

inside the party, Ciara kicked it with Houston hottie/Oscars performer Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan rocked a Monot gown to the party accessorized with pink bling.

Easily a style standout, Janelle Monae rocked a sexy Christian Siriano dress with cut-outs that showcased her curves…

her hair was styled in blonde buns and her dress perfectly showcased her bangin’ baaaawdy.

Also a style standout, Laura Harrier served “Old Hollywood” glam in Off-White complete with gloves.

So stunning, right?

Lovebirds Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey hit the carpet as a couple.

Lori wore a green Tony Ward Couture gown.

You like?

Celebs Wear Green To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Like Lori, several other stars wore green for last night’s activities.

Tiffany Haddish also donned green in the form of a glittery Dolce & Gabbana gown…

and Apryl Jones joined her boo Taye Diggs on the carpet in a green gown as well.

Another green ensemble wearer was D. Wade who posed with his wife Gabrielle Union in a green tux.

Celebs Wear Black To Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

While some stars opted for colorful looks, others kept it simple in black.

Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in her see-through black number.

Saweetie kept it sexy in black complete with a thigh-high slit.

Chlöe Bailey also opted for a black look…

and Tracee Ellis Ross wore a black mermaid gown.

YOU tell us; which Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party look was your favorite?